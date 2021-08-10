Hello Friends,
First, I want to thank Alderman Bill Skains from Ward 2 for filling in for me during the Board of Aldermen Meeting on July 27 while I was out of town. He kept the trains running on time and I appreciate his willingness to serve.
I want to make everyone aware of a significant change to easing our liquor license ordinance that passed a first reading at our last Board of Alderman meeting. It is scheduled to be passed on the Consent Agenda at this Tuesday’s meeting on August 10 if it is not pulled down for further discussion. Please call, email, or attend the upcoming meeting if you would like your voice to be heard on this issue.
This month the City will be accepting applications to fill two seats for the TCED. Keep an eye out for the press release if you are interested in serving on this board.
The Human Resource Committee (HR) has had two meetings recently addressing a revision to the City employee pay scale and benefits package. I would encourage you to attend the HR committee meetings if you have input on these matters. Our government is at its best when our citizens are involved with the process.
As your mayor, I am continuing to pursue actions regarding panhandling, extended stay, and homeless issues facing Branson. These are “big rocks” to move but we continue to have meetings and healthy discussions. I will keep you updated and involved as these conversations progress.
I am pleased to see that our vehicle counts have remained steady throughout July. Our high periods were July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 which were all Fridays, and averaged 346,551 vehicles a day passing through 14 of our primary intersections.
Items of Interest for the Upcoming Board Meeting include ordinances related to: changes to the alcoholic beverage service requirements, amending the adopted 2021 budget to adjust monies in the Parks Department internal service fund for Parnell Park; an annual levy of a property tax for general revenue; a contract with White River Valley Electric Cooperative for relocation costs of telecommunication facilities relating to W. 76 Country Blvd; a telecommunication duct bank agreement with CenturyLink; and an amendment to the contract with ChemTrade Chemicals for the City's Water Treatment Process. The full agenda can be found in the Agenda & Minutes section of the city’s website, BransonMo.Gov. As always, we hope to see you in the Council Chambers this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Last, but not least, I want to remind everyone that August 10, 2021, marks the 200th anniversary of our great State. The nickname of Missouri as “The Show Me State” is applicable here in Branson as we are “showing you” what a government focused on the people looks like. We are your public servants. For additional information regarding Bi-Centennial events and activities, visit Missouri2021.org.
Mayor Larry Milton/City of Branson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.