There are sayings we’ve heard so many times it almost goes through our brains without being processed by whatever remaining brain cells are rattling around in our skulls.
“Your vote matters!”
“You never know when your one vote could make the difference!”
“If you don’t vote, your choice of candidate could lose by one vote!”
All those statements, while true, get repeated so many times they lose their power. You just brush them aside, like someone making the statement “the sky is blue” or “water is wet” or “traffic’s really bad on 76 Country Blvd. today.”
The reality is, one vote, YOUR vote, could actually make a huge difference in who will be leading our county, state, or country. Now, don’t tune me out and turn to the calendar of events on page 5 yet (although there are a ton of lovely events in our area to discover on the list.)
The last municipal election in Branson shows the importance of your vote, and why those cliches need to do more than slide in and out of your ears like a greased otter on a bobsled track.
Branson Alderman Chuck Rodriguez is only called “Alderman Rodriguez” because of three votes.
Three.
The final vote count after absentees and a recount was 204-201 in favor of Rodriguez. If a typical gathering of bridge players decided to vote for Jeff Seay, the outcome would have kept an incumbent alderman in his place...by one vote.
This is why every single vote counts when it comes to elections.
I know, it can seem like in a national race, or even some state races, one vote can’t make a difference. I will concede in many of the larger races, with the much larger vote totals, the odds of one voting making a difference is astronomical.
But it’s not impossible.
In Virginia in 1971, the race for the final seat in the 19th District of the Virginia House of Delegates ended in a tie: Jim Burch had 16,410 votes, William Moss had 16,410 votes. The tie was broken by putting the candidate’s names in an envelope and having a state official draw out an envelope. (In case you’re curious, Moss won.)
The same tie vote happened in 2017, in the 94th District of the Virginia House of Delegates. Both David Yancey and Shelly Simonds received 11,608 votes. This time they put the names of the candidates in film canisters, put the canisters in a bowl, and the State Board of Elections chairman drew the winning name. (Yancey won.)
Those are just two of multiple examples of races which ended up tied. You can find races in the last 50 years in Massachusetts, South Dakota, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Indiana where candidates tied after the final vote count.
Mr. or Ms. Skeptic will say ‘well, what about Missouri? You know, the ‘Show Me State’? Show me it happened here.”
I can’t give you a tie vote, but I can give you a one-vote margin.
In 1970, the 116th District for the Missouri House of Representatives, Gus Salley hung onto his seat in Jefferson City by a 4,819 to 4,818 margin.
Those examples are just on the national and statewide levels. When you go into smaller and smaller communities, you can find thousands of examples nationwide of one vote being the difference between a win and a loss on election day.
There are significant races facing the voters of Stone and Taney counties on Tuesday. Presiding Commissioners are tremendously important positions when it comes to keeping our county governments on track and the Commissions focused on the needs which are most pressing for their residents.
And the race for Taney County Associate Circuit Judge? This is a JUDGE position. This is a person who will be called upon to decide the fates of tens of thousands of our residents over the course of their term. It will be their position to temper justice with mercy. This is not a position which you as a voter should just leave up to chance by not making your voice heard.
County clerk? I know, you’re thinking “eh, it’s just an office position.” Well, yes, they do deal with a lot of paperwork, but they are also the people who administer our election processes, keep voter rolls, and guarantee the accuracy of final vote counts. If you don’t think preparing for elections and everything which goes with them takes time and effort, you’re fooling yourself. It’s a lot more than just taking a few days a year and sending voting machines around the county.
So while I know we all have busy lives and we’re pulled in so many different directions Stretch Armstrong would look upon us with sympathy, it’s vital we take the time to educate ourselves on the candidates (we had a candidate guide in our last edition, with a Q&A of all candidates in contested races) and then cast your vote for who you think is the best choice to lead Stone and Taney counties into the next few years.
If you’re curious, the process for a tie vote is either a runoff election, or if both candidates agree, they can chose to have a name drawn via lot.
All the more reason for you to make your voice heard August 2.
We’ll see you at the polls on Tuesday. (And make sure to look for our Election Day coverage and all our follow up election coverage Saturday!)
