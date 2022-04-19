On the list of places you want to spend your Easter morning, Room 521 at Cox Medical Center Branson is not one which would rank high.
Unfortunately for 2022, it’s exactly where my oldest son Dale and I found ourselves, while most folks were headed to their church of choice to see what dresses the ladies bought for Easter, give baskets with Bible verses written on the eggs to the kids and worship Christ.
Thanks to a friendly neighborhood (Brown Recluse) spider, man, we’ve been camping at the hospital while Dale is fighting infection and other spider-bite related items. It’s been a real exercise in patience and working through frustration, because none of us really enjoy spending our days in a hospital room, even one with a lovely view of the northbound Branson Landing exit off Highway 65. (Some of you really need to learn the proper way to merge on an exit!)
This wasn’t even remotely how we planned to celebrate our Easter Weekend (which was having Eli come visit, see Sonic 2 at the Branson IMAX complex, go to church, then get violent stomach aches from eating 149 times the recommended serving of Swedish Fish.) This ended up, however, being an Easter which really helped me be reminded of the importance of true service to others.
An example of this was all around us during our stay.
The nursing team at Cox has shown my son nothing but amazing attention and care since his initial arrival. When he was rushed from the urgent care into the ER the day he was more than a little scared because in less than 12 hours he went from going to bed anticipating work the next day to a fever over 103, an upper arm swollen like a sausage, and a heart rate matching the average speed of the day’s NASCAR race.
By the time I reached the ER, 20 minutes after the call he was taken there, the nurses not only had him calmed down but actually making jokes with them. I almost couldn’t believe what I saw when I walked in!
I was able to watch one of those outstanding nurses in action a few days later when Dale had a very hard night. We had been thinking he might be heading home after four days because the infection had been retreating and his fever had come down to normal. Then, overnight, the fever returned, and the infection almost doubled in size.
Dale was so frustrated he was about ready to snap. I was trying to talk him down, but there was no way I could really relate to his current situation. This is when Courtney came in to take his vitals.
She was obviously in the process of making rounds of patients to get data, but when she saw Dale showing signs of heavy frustration and anxiety, she started asking him what thoughts were going through his head. When Dale brought up something which was bothering him, such as frustration he kept spiking a fever, nurse Courtney would tell him a story about another patient who had a similar experience but had a great outcome.
She spent 20 minutes listening to every concern, and had a story which put Dale at ease. When she finally went back to her rounds, Dale had completely relaxed and was even a little optimistic the treatment he was being put on could show great results.
All because she took the time to stop her normal routine, and show direct care and attention to a patient whose mental state needed someone who knew what they were talking about to say basically they were going to be alright.
In a time where many employers in service industries are struggling to find employees, and when they do, many of those employees don’t always strive to provide outstanding service, it’s amazing to sit and watch the nurses at Cox who excel in their position. Especially when you realize the great care you see for your family member is provided to at least a dozen other patients on the same floor.
And it’s not just the registered nurses either! There were certified nursing assistants (like Melissa, who was wonderful) and nursing students who took their time and treated Dale like a person and not just a task or lesson to learn.
So for this Easter, as I’m sitting somewhere I really don’t want to be, I’m taking the opportunity to let the Lord remind me the importance of service to others, to always go above and beyond to help those who need it, just as He gave the ultimate act of service for us.
