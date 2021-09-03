I knew I was going to be breaking down in tears a lot when I arrived at my childhood home the day after my mother died.
I had barely arrived after driving the 1,061 miles from Springfield to Pennsylvania when I was hit with the first real wave of tears, but not specifically because I missed my mother, but because of something my mother had done over a decade before that April day.
When I reached the house, I grabbed my suitcase/computer backpack from the passenger seat and walked up the back sidewalk to the screened-in porch where my dad and my brother were waiting for me. True to our form, it was business first, so Dad held the door open so I could bring my bag in and put it in the living room where I was planning to sleep on the couch.
(My mother had died on the bed in their spare bedroom where I would usually stay when I came for a visit; I couldn’t bring myself to go into the room let alone sleep on the bed where mom had just died.)
Dad went back out to the porch where my brother was still sitting and I unloaded a few items from my bag and then walked into my dad’s office room. I had planned to go in just to check my email for work and to let folks know I arrived safely at home. (Complain as you will about Facebook, but my friends on there were very supportive and prayed a lot for me during this time.)
When I logged off and turned to leave, I noticed a document sitting on my father’s desk which read “funeral instructions.” I hadn’t really talked about these things with dad or my brother, so I thought I would take a quick look through them so I had an idea of what was coming in the days ahead.
When I hit the bottom part of the second page, I almost fell to the floor in tears.
Mom had really detailed instructions for her service. She had a specific list of people we were to contact, another list of who would be invited to the graveside service, and orders to not put an obituary in the newspaper. She then had a list of things she wanted done at her graveside service, from the minister to the clothing and jewelry she would be wearing, to music played at the funeral.
Mom was a huge fan of Elvis. We used to joke what Rush was to me, Elvis was to her. She had all the albums, had all kinds of memorabilia, and I would even venture to say she knew more trivia about the chart performance of his songs than her media employed son. So it wasn’t surprising she wanted to have Elvis Presley’s “Amazing Grace” played at her funeral, and she had a CD included in the funeral instruction package.
That’s when I saw the addendum to her instructions. It was printed in blue ink, unlike the black and red ink of the rest of the instructions. It was the only thing on the page printed in blue ink.
“And if by this time CD players are obsolete I know that Jason will find a way to make this work.”
And then a smiley face.
I was a wreck.
It wasn’t mom being gone causing it. The reason I lost it was in that moment I realized how much my mother knew me, saw me, trusted me, and believed in me. It wasn’t even a question to her: if CDs didn’t exist when she passed away, her son would find a way to get what she wanted done. It’s just who he is.
I sat there in my father’s office chair, tears streaming down my face, as I looked at the CD on the desk in front of me. Immediately I began to think of how I was going to play the song at the graveside service where there wouldn’t be any power around and I didn’t have a portable CD player. It took me all of about 30 seconds to realize I’d just download the song from iTunes and then play it through my car’s stereo system because it would be loud enough they could hear it a mile away.
I began to cry harder, because I realized mom knew me so well she likely knew the minute I read her words I would have had everything figured out, if not already started working on it.
It was at that moment mom’s loss really hit me like a truck for the first time. I had been going through the motions to get back to Pennsylvania. I didn’t allow the truth of the situation to sink in because I had something in front of me to focus on: get home.
But in the silent moment in the office, the full weight landed on me I had lost the person on the planet who knew me better than anyone else knew me. The person who knew just what to do when I had a really bad thing happen. The person who knew just what to say to help me pull out of a downward mental health spiral. The person who would have the perfect advice when I had a problem with the kids, or an ex, or at work.
The person who knew music was the best way to get through to me. The one who would always send me a few dollars when I was fighting depression with instructions to go look for vinyl records or to go see a live music show because she knew a key to reviving my soul was live music.
And the last thing I would get to do for her was to play a song by her favorite artist for her. Connecting with me through music one final time.
Since her death, I’ve had a lot of moments where the tears have come back again (including as I write this) and it’s caused me to do a lot of thinking about life, how I deal with others, and the things which really matter versus the things which may have immediate value but fade away through time.
Deep down, I think all of us really want to be truly known. We want someone in our lives like mom was to me: someone who knew just the right thing to say because they knew our personality better than we knew it. Someone who could see just from a glance at our face, or by the timbre in our voice, something was either not right or we were about to burst forth with some great joy. Someone who, even when they were mad or dealing with us in a harsh situation, still approached it with a goal of what was best for us and making us feel like we are valued, we are loved, we are needed, and we are always welcome.
It’s been very hard for me moving forward having lost that person in mom. I have my dad, my brother, and friends who have been really great with me. People who I know would do almost anything for me, who lend sympathetic ears, even once sent me some money to go look for records in honor of my mom since she couldn’t do it anymore. I know they care about me; but they don’t KNOW me the way mom knew me. Intimacy is something you can’t manufacture, and when it’s gone, it’s gone. You can try to fill the void, but when you find a true intimate connection with a parent, friend, spouse, child, or someone, it’s not instantly interchangeable.
In these months since mom’s passing, I’ve come to realize even though you may never attain the same level of connectedness with another human being, it’s important to make intimate connections with others. The friend you know you can confide in and they’ll keep your secrets no matter what, or the sibling you know even if you fight like cats and dogs every time you see each other will still be the one who rushes to your hospital bedside if something happens to you. They will likely never fulfill all of the void, but they’ll fill a lot of it, and it can help in imaginable ways.
So today, think about those in your life who matter so much to you, and be thankful for them. If you have a relationship where you’re truly connected and known to another human being, cherish it, protect it, and work at it to keep it there. If you’re someone who knows you’re this person to someone else, take a moment to be thankful you can provide something which can truly bring life to someone who can feel like they’re dying.
We can all be blessings as easily as we can be blessed, and we can make sure everyone in some way is known.
