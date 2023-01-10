This column was going to start out as a plea on behalf of the many performers who give their blood, sweat, tears, and other bodily fluids on the stages and streets of Branson every year.
I realized the more I started to plot out the column, the subject is actually more universal than just our stage denizens: it’s something applicable to all of us.
But let’s start in front of the footlights.
I was visiting some friends with one of the local shows and for once actually thought about the moment where performers ask people to visit Tripadvisor or any plethora of websites to leave positive reviews if they enjoyed the show. (All of them immediately followed by one of a small group of moderately lame jokes about what to do if you didn’t like the show. I prefer the “we’re the show down the strip” joke.)
I thought about the pressure it puts on our performers to exceed expectations every time they take the stage. Think about this for a moment: what if every time you did your job you had a room full of people sitting there, watching your every move, casting judgment on even the most subtle of mistakes?
Think about it. You’re an accountant sitting in your office working on tax returns for Johnny Q. Public. If you add up a column correctly, you have a group of 250 folks applauding for your success. Then, surprisingly, you forgot to carry a “1” and you’re getting the uncomfortable silence of a disapproving group.
Later that night, on ratemyaccountant.net, you see comments like “This guy had great reviews but he can’t even make sure to carry numbers correctly. Two stars because he at least wore a ducky tie.” Perhaps a comment like “Solid number cruncher, but I noticed he uses felt tip pens rather than true ink pens, and so it’s an authentic accountant experience. Four stars out of five.”
Chances are you would be asking yourself where the compassion is in the hearts of these critics, and why they couldn’t even show you a sliver of grace for a simple, honest mistake.
Our city’s performers are getting judged in a similar manner every single time they take the stage. If their performance is a little off some day for any one of a number of reasons, someone’s running to Tripadvisor or Yelp or some other review site to express their disappointment and vent their offended spleen over a perceived missed word in the German language version of “99 Luftballons” which you’re sure you remember from the last time you actually heard the song sometime around October 2015.
Over 2022, I saw performers who did their shows when they had a bad cold, or flu, or some other illness. I’ve seen performers who were suffering from allergies so bad it would make many of us who just sit at a desk in an office job call in sick. I’ve seen performers go on with the show on sprained ankles, twisted knees, torn labrums in their shoulders.
The audience doesn’t know this, of course, because it’s not like any performer would walk out on stage and say “hey ya’ll, I jacked up my knee dancing around in the shower singing along with Miley Cyrus this morning, so forgive me if I don’t dance real well.”
The initial idea for this column was going to be aimed at having the back of those who provide so many with high quality entertainment over the course of the year.
The artists who go on stage night after night and in most cases people won’t ever remember their names. The artists most people will remember as “girl who played the flute” or “the dude who pretended to be Mick Jagger” but they likely won’t recall their names, but will be quick to get dragged through the mud on social media or internet reviews if they don’t meet a continually moving invisible bar.
It’s easy to not show grace and mercy to a performer because much of the time you don’t know them as people, so you see them as more of an object and it’s easy to criticize an object without considering its reaction.
I went to Mochas and Meows in Branson to spend some time using their Wi-Fi to work on some stories and write this column, I stood at the counter to order my Miles-sized Hot Chocolate (named after their original resident cat) and happened to overhear a customer in front of me who was being less than friendly to the “purrista” who apparently didn’t make the drink exactly to their complex instructions.
The cafe was packed, and this woman was doing the absolute best she could do, but this person was irate over not getting a shot of a certain flavor in their drink.
Now, I get it, when you order something, you want what you order. Goodness knows the number of times I’ve gone through a drive-thru in town and they never remember the hot mustard sauce for my fries. You get a feeling of irritation because you know it’s not hard to read a receipt or order sheet to provide the requested items.
The tendency, as much as most of us don’t want to admit it, is we think the workers just don’t give a crap and are doing the bare minimum to get their jobs done, and so we receive poor customer service everywhere because of it. When we stop and really think about it, we may get poor customer service 10% of the time these days, but it’s nowhere near as much as it feels when you don’t get what you want.
And look…I’m not saying we shouldn’t expect to get what we ask and pay for…because when you have a supply-and-demand society you should expect good to excellent customer service and correct orders for products. Still, there’s no reason to fly into a moderately intense range over a small one-pump mocha.
When I observed this “cat”astrophe, I realized the focus of this column needed to expand beyond the performers, beyond our area’s workers, and onto all of us.
The last few years have really been difficult for many and it’s not looking like things are going to improve any time soon. Food prices are significantly higher than a year ago and the economy doesn’t appear to have improvement on the horizon, so it’s more difficult for people to support themselves and their families. Jobs can be found, but they usually pay around the minimum, and so people have to work more than one job just to survive, and it eats up most of their waking moments. It steals time from families, loved ones, even times for people to enjoy the few years of life we get on this planet.
So what we need in 2023 more than anything else…is grace.
Showing grace to others.
Accepting grace from others.
Showing and accepting grace for ourselves.
These thoughts made me make a commitment to show more grace to others throughout the year whether or not it comes back my way. I hope and pray by doing so, perhaps it’ll help grace take root with someone else, and it might slowly spread to more and more people. Show it to the waitress who is trying to cover 10 tables by herself because her co-worker didn’t show up. Show it to the performer who seems a little off because it’s likely you don’t know what’s causing them to be struggling to focus on this particular performance.
While I can’t make you do anything, I would hope perhaps you might consider showing more grace to those around you throughout 2023. After the last few years, a little grace could go a long, long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.