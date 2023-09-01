I met local comic book artist Anthony Hunter a few years ago, when he teamed up with local comic book writer Karen Schaeperkoetter to bring the art to life by illustrating the ‘LAMEBRAINS’ comic. Although I had heard about him for several years in the artist circles of the area.
Hunter has been creating cartoons and comics to entertain and amuse his audience for a decade and a half in the Branson area.
Hunter has three successful projects under his artistic belt.
“I have been a cartoonist and illustrator since 2007,” Hunter told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “For nearly 10 years, I created the comic Silent Sillies, a silent cartoon as a comic, as well as illustrating the comic book LAMEBRAINS. Currently I am creating an action adventure, scifi/fantasy serial comic called Zemara.”
Hunter said he enjoys specializing in creating comics but he remains open to all types of art and commissions.
“I make comics. I make a weekly comic strip that I put together as a comic book at the end of the year,” Hunter said. “I also make sketch cards and digital art commissions of various pop culture characters from animation, comic books, movies and video games.”
Some people may also recognize Hunter from his work with the Southern Missouri Arts Connection, where he volunteers and showcases his art as a member. He has been involved in the organization of the SMAC monthly ‘Cosplay Figure Drawing’ gathering, where members of the public are invited to come into the SMAC building, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister, to draw a cosplayer in full costume. Participants are asked to donate $10 to SMAC to attend. During the class, artists of all skill levels spend two hours drawing a cosplay model in various different poses to help improve drawing the human figure.
As someone who loves comics, art and cosplay classes like this are right up my alley. I love when three of my loves come together, and Hunter along with SMAC has helped make that happen for the area.
Hunter said he is appreciative of the support he receives from SMAC.
“I’d like to thank my family for encouraging me and putting up with my silly cartoon obsessed mind,” Hunter said. “I’d also like to thank SMAC for the opportunity to have an exhibition featuring art from Issue 1 of my Zemara Comic.”
Fun, colorful and interesting can be used to describe Hunter’s artistic style.
“I use my art to create fun images of characters and stories I enjoy,” Hunter said. “It’s a lot of fun sharing fandoms with others. My brain is very visual and I like to create visually interesting things and help tell stories through visuals. I love cartoons and comics, so it’s very rewarding to create art visually inspired by both artforms.”
Hunter said he believes most people are creative, even if they don’t know it.
“Being an artist has helped me to understand we are all called to create,” Hunter said. “Some create a home, family, meals, garden, or some other art and it’s a wonderful part of being human.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.