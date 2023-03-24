Anyone who’s read my columns over the last almost two years knows of my mad passion for music and how I openly promote bands and shows. There’s a reason for it, and as I’ve been listening to unending debates in the last year over the marketing of the city of Branson, I thought perhaps I’d share my reasons for promoting local and independent bands and shows because it’s a simple way you can help promote places in the Branson area you love and support.
If you see me when I’m not working (yes, I actually do get a day off once a month,) you’ll likely see me tromping around town in a T-shirt with a band’s name on it. About half the time it’s the Band For Which God Created Music To Exist, Rush, but the other half will be bands or artists which most people in our area wouldn’t know at first glance.
These are either independent bands who don’t have major records or local Southwest Missouri musicians who are trying to make a name for themselves. So you’ll see me with shirts for a band named The Interrupters or the Molly Healey String Project. You’ll hear me driving up the strip blasting music from people like Eva Under Fire or Justin Larkin, in the hope someone will ask me who I’m listening to or who’s on my T-shirt.
When someone asks the question, it gives me the chance to talk about the band and tell them why I like them so much. It gives me a chance to give this person a chance to learn about someone or something new from a person who has a passion for them, and thus might be able to stir them to check out whoever we’re talking about.
You see, indie bands and small shows don’t have the biggest marketing budgets in the world. Word of mouth is the biggest way they have people learn about them, and they can’t really get much word of mouth without someone talking about them, wearing their merchandise, posting stuff on social media, etc.
Now, you may say “ok, that’s great, but what does it have to do with me and why is it in the Branson newspaper?”
It’s because this is a great way for you to promote Branson and the businesses and shows we have here.
We get millions of visitors every year. Those visitors may have destinations in mind when they come to town, but there is a better-than-average chance those visitors will also have some free time where they’ll be looking for something new or something different to experience on their vacation.
Let’s say you’re a fan of the Elvis: Story of a King show. You just think it’s a hunka-hunka-burning awesomeness and you have a season pass for you, your husband, your kids, your mother, and your dog. You’re there at least once a week. You don’t want to admit your addiction, but you’re addicted to the show. (And hey, come on, the sequined jumpsuit with the bald eagle in red, white, and blue rhinestones? Sexy.)
Do you think perhaps there might be other Elvis fans who come to town who might enjoy seeing the show? Why not become an ambassador for the show by buying one of the show’s T-shirts and wearing it around while you go shopping at Walmart or are walking around Branson Landing? People will see it, and unlike something like a billboard, they’ll know YOU paid your hard earned money for the shirt, so there’s something different about the show.
When people see a personal connection in place with a show, it makes them curious in a way just a billboard along the highway or one of those little signs they put on the back of the door of the stall in public restrooms can’t do. When the performers in shows tell you during the halftime breaks to please put a review on TripAdvisor or tell people at your hotel about the show, this is why they are doing it. They know your word will do more than 100 viewings of a billboard.
And while I’ve focused on promoting entertainment, you can do more than just promote Branson’s outstanding entertainment. Many of our community’s mom and pop businesses would love to have someone singing their praises to visitors. Someone who is looking for a good homestyle meal could easily see your T-shirt with the Branson Cafe on it and check them out. Places like the upcoming Dice & Dine: The Boardgame Cafe or Dick’s 5 & 10 or many other downtown businesses could draw special attention because of their unique items.
So jump in and help the promotion of Branson just by letting your fan flag fly. You never know who you might introduce to a new experience which will make them want to keep coming back to Branson, which in the end, helps continue to help this area we love thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.