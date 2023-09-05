The problem with people who espouse actual conspiracy theories is sometimes you will see something happen in real life which makes their outrageous claims seem like they may be possible.
I’m not putting on the tin foil and joining the group of people who claim the government is attempting to inject all of us with microchips which will make our brains vote for a communist dictator for President in 2024, but I am going to give a little bit of the doubt to the people who say there are people within our government who would like to ignore the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for their own personal gain.
In case you haven’t seen the national news lately, a newspaper in Marion, Kansas, was raided by the Marion Police Department, seizing the computers and other electronic devices used by their journalists to report the news.
News that included an investigative reporter’s work into the history of the chief because of allegations of misconduct at his previous job. The chief actually had the audacity when making their raid on the newspaper’s offices to hand the search warrant to the very reporter who had questioned him about the misconduct.
The chief convinced a judge before the raid on Aug. 11 a reporter, Phyllis Zorn, had committed identity theft when she…get ready for this…accessed public records on a public website.
Public records.
On a public website.
In other words, information which is freely available to anyone…in public.
Yet this man abused his office, spinning the truth to a magistrate, to make it appear somehow the reporter used illegal means to do their job.
It was the pinnacle (at the time) of an issue between a local restaurant owner and the newspaper. This restaurant owner, who I’m not mentioning because they don’t deserve additional attention nor does their business deserve a single penny from anyone who values free speech, free assembly, and freedom of the press, threw reporters out of a public meeting with a member of Congress. Who did the business owner get to throw the reporters out of the public event? Police Chief Cody.
Soon after, a source provided the newspaper with evidence that the business owner had a felony DUI conviction, which could stop them from obtaining a liquor license.
The newspaper did not actually run the accusations in their paper. They only investigated the allegations on the public website after the Kansas Department of Revenue directed Zorn to use their public records in the online database.
But there’s more to this raid which makes it a shocking event.
The police seized personal cell phones and computers from reporters who were not involved in the investigation of the restaurant owner, and who were not even explicitly mentioned in the search warrant.
Now, if all the apparent violations of the Constitution and the First Amendment rights of the journalists are not enough, there’s a death connected to this violation of civil rights.
Joan Meyer, who was 98-years-old, was a co-owner of the newspaper with her son Eric Meyer. The police didn’t just raid the newspaper’s office.
They raided the home of Joan Meyer.
98-year-old Joan Meyer.
Who again, wasn’t in the search warrant, wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing, and kept asking the police to leave her home because their actions weren’t legally valid.
She died the day after the raid. The coroner told the newspaper staff the stress of the police raid contributed to Ms. Meyer’s death.
(Note: days after the raid, the local prosecutor found no basis for the raid, and ordered all the seized items to be returned, further validating the positions of those who said the police department violated Constitutional rights.)
So you might be thinking “OK, this is a rare example of someone in government authority abusing their position. But it’s in Kansas, and I’m not a reporter, so why should we care about it here in the Ozarks?”
Here’s the reason: there is nothing to stop a member of law enforcement from doing the same thing right here in the Ozarks if they are bound and determined to make it happen.
Thankfully, we have law enforcement officials in the Ozarks who believe in the Constitution and take their oath to uphold the Constitution seriously, along with considering the civil rights within sacrosanct. Our area sheriffs and police chiefs wouldn’t stand idly by if someone in their department, or really, any local government official, was attempting to abuse law enforcement officials for Constitutionally invalid actions.
But they COULD.
That’s why what’s happened in Kansas is so important.
It’s a reminder to all of us that our freedoms are not something that can’t be taken away by someone in power with an agenda, just as the Marion Police Chief did in this instance with the Marion Record newspaper.
The reason we have the order we have and the rule of law is carried out in this country is that we, the citizens, allow that rule of law to be in place and to abide by it. The United Nations, as much as many dislike that organization, had it right in 1948 when it declared “the will of the people shall be the basis of authority of government.”
In the U.S., it’s more commonly known as “consent of the governed” because it’s a phrase used in the Declaration of Independence, as in this part of the second sentence (where I bolded the phrase so it’s easier for you to find):
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
As much as I hate to give even a small piece of meat to the collective monster of conspiracy theorists, they are correct in that unless we as citizens stay vigilant about our rights and hold our elected officials to stay within the boundaries the consent of the governed have given to our government, they can be lost.
Right now, we in the Ozarks may think we don’t have to worry about our law enforcement or elected officials openly choosing to violate the Constitution and our civil liberties. It can lull us to pay a little less attention to meetings of our local officials and boards, only have on average 10-15% of eligible voters inform themselves on candidates and vote in local elections, or perhaps ignore a story in the local newspaper reporting on an unusual “double read” of an ordinance or unusual move of tax money by city officials.
But then, on Aug. 10, 2023, the reporters and publishers of the Marion County Record would have said they believed the same thing.
That’s why what happened in Kansas matters in the Ozarks.
That’s why we always need to stay vigilant.
