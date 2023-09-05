United States Constitution.jpg

The U.S. Constitution.

 Courtesy of National Archives

The problem with people who espouse actual conspiracy theories is sometimes you will see something happen in real life which makes their outrageous claims seem like they may be possible.

I’m not putting on the tin foil and joining the group of people who claim the government is attempting to inject all of us with microchips which will make our brains vote for a communist dictator for President in 2024, but I am going to give a little bit of the doubt to the people who say there are people within our government who would like to ignore the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for their own personal gain.

