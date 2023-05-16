(Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of columns from Branson Tri-Lakes News reporters writing as if they were delivering a commencement speech to the Class of 2023, so the format of the columns may look a little different than normal.)
Good evening, class of 2023. I’m sure this occasion has seemed like a long time coming for many of you. Tomorrow, you will wake up and find yourself in a new chapter of your life. Tonight though, we pay honor to your journey which has led you to this moment.
I’ll begin by saying there is nothing I can say that hasn’t been said before. Each year, graduating seniors hear the meaningful, heartfelt sentiments regarding this special time in their life. They hear the good and the bad of the future; how they will face many successes and failures in their journey through life. While such statements are very much cliche’, they are also very much true, so I will continue on with the tradition of speaking these truths. Following is some advice I’d like to impart upon you during this special occasion.
01) Do something you love to do. This is an important one. Whatever you enjoy doing, do that. Whether it’s a hobby or a job, do it. Do what you love because you love it. If you have big dreams of going far with whatever that passion is, I sincerely hope it happens the way you’d like for it to. My bigger hope though, is that if it doesn’t happen that way, you remember the reason why you started doing it in the first place: because you love doing it.
02) Work hard. This goes well with the first piece of advice. Whatever you do, do it well. Don’t expect things to happen on their own, because they won’t. Don’t expect others to do it for you, because they won’t….and if they do, you won’t be the one excelling in whatever you’re doing; they will.
03) Don’t give up. There will be times you want to. There will be times it no longer seems worth it to you, whatever the situation is. But you need to be perseverant. You need to be stubborn. If you’re not and you give up because things seem too hard, you will eventually regret it. I promise.
04) Surround yourself with the right people. This one goes well with number three. You will run into people throughout your life who will try to discourage you for no other reason than that they’re bitter. Don’t surround yourself with these people. Seek out those who will lift you up in your lowest times; people who will be real and honest with you, but will also affirm that you are a valuable and worthy person. Those are the people you need in your life, and you deserve to have them there.
05) Be kind. It goes a long way. There’s not much to this one, really; just do it. You can’t control how others act, but you can do your best to be the best person you can, to others.
06) Take care of yourself. As I write this, I am 45 years old. When I was 18 or 19, I was probably in the best shape of my life. I didn’t realize that at the time, but all of these years later, I wish I would’ve continued to take better care of myself. It gets harder the older you get. Your body becomes less resilient. Just saying.
07) Walk the walk. Be a person of good character. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. Keep your word. If you see a need, try to fill it. Again, you can’t choose how others act or what they do, but you can make those choices for yourself. There is always someone watching and each moment is an opportunity to be an example to those around you.
I’ll conclude with a quote from the poet, Charles Bukowski. In the last line of his poem, “How Is Your Heart”, Bukowski says this: What matters most is how well you walk through the fire.
This is such a true statement. Whether you’re in a valley or on a mountain, whether you’re winning or losing, whether you’re living your best life or in your darkest hour, how you deal with the situation at hand will determine where your journey in this life goes from here.
Thank you, class of 2023. Congratulations, and best wishes in all of your future endeavors.
