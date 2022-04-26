If you’re reading this column on the date of publication for this edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News, then it’s exactly one year since my mother was able to ask Jesus face-to-face about what He was thinking when he created a platypus.
While I make a joke about my mother’s death a year ago, it’s still very fresh to me in many ways and the approach of the anniversary has been a real struggle. (Add in the fact my son was in the hospital for 10 days with a brown recluse bite which led to several medical adventures, and April 2022 in many ways is like a mother-in-law named 2020 who came for an unexpected and unwanted month-long visit.)
I’ve made no secret of the fact my mom’s death hit me hard and in many ways fueled the depression I’ve struggled with throughout my life. Other than shutting down the business I’d tried to get off the ground for three and a half years, I don’t remember much about May 2021. Attempts to get back to “normal” in many ways over the prevailing months were often met with mental health blocks and it led me to really dread April 27, 2022.
Now, I’m writing this a few days ahead of April 27, mainly because the next three days have some real heavy circumstances and situations which may change the surprise mental state I’m in right now. However, I wanted to capture this moment and share it mainly because I know a few folks in the Branson and Hollister areas who have the one-year mark of a loved one’s passing coming up who have reached out for advice, and I’m sure there are others I just haven’t met in person who are facing the same situation.
At this moment, I’m actually OK. Honestly, I’m actually feeling a little joy when I think about Mom.
Yes, I’m shocked I’m able to type those words and truthfully mean it.
It started last week when I was waiting around for a meeting at City Hall to conclude. I was skimming videos on YouTube and came across an interview the remaining members of the rock band Rush gave to a reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Company. As some of you already know, I’ve been a drummer since before I turned double digits and Neil Peart, the drummer for Rush, was my personal hero until I became a Christian at 24, and even then he was close enough to have Jesus’ shadow fall on him.
Neil died a few days before my birthday in January 2020. His bandmates, Alex LIfeson and Geddy Lee, lost not only a musical partner but a friend of over 50 years. The two of them not only had to deal with the grief of losing Neil with a public spotlight on them, but having to admit they’d carried a secret for three years he was fighting a losing battle against brain cancer.
In the interview, Alex talked about their grieving Neil, and admitted it still bothered him on occasion when something specific would pop up which reminded him of his friend. Then, Alex said something which caught my ear, because it was something impactful on this season of my life.
“Around a year,” Alex said, “I began to realize I’d sort of walked through a door where I began to really remember the good times we had. I remember the joyful moments.”
It hit me because I hadn’t reached that point, and I remember whispering “God, it sure would be nice to find the doorway and walk through it.”
This was Friday afternoon.
A few hours later, I was hanging out at the Americana Theatre, watching some of my friends who perform in the Awesome 80s show, and just kind of not wanting to be home alone.
If you haven’t seen Awesome 80s, they end the show with some America-themed songs from the era.
I had no idea the door I mentioned to God about opening was sitting on the stage among the six performers waiting for their patriotic section of the show.
I had seen the show in the past, so I knew what songs were coming up. Still, when the opening notes of “Born in the U.S.A.” began to play, I suddenly found myself back at age 13, at my family’s small home in central Pennsylvania.
My parents didn’t have much money when I was growing up, but they always found ways to get something for their children if they really wanted it. I had been playing drums since I was 7, and I was obsessed with the instrument. Mom tried to get me to try other instruments, and I took some lessons on others, but I always came back to percussion.
One day, my parents told me we were taking a ride, but they wouldn’t let me know our destination. We drove for an hour and ended up pulling into the driveway of a home I didn’t recognize. We got out of the car and a man came out and opened the garage door.
Inside, a drum set. A real, professional drum set. A drum set with 9 drums, 6 cymbals, a cowbell, and a wood block.
“Go on kid,” the guy said. “Show me what you got.”
I don’t remember what I played, probably an attempt to play one of Neil’s drum solos which if I heard my playing now I would cringe, but it apparently impressed the man enough that he went into the house with my dad. A few minutes later, my dad came out and told me to start packing up my new drum kit.
Later, as I was setting up this drum set which took up about half of my bedroom, mom came in and told me I had two things I had to do or they would take the drum set back to the previous owner. I had to learn two songs: “Wipeout” by the Surfaris, and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” because of the drum solos.
It took me one day.
Now, this was 1985, so soundproof rooms weren’t a real possibility in a home. When I practiced, the entire house knew it, and so did a few of the neighbors. So mom and dad heard all the practice attempts to get the songs right before I was able to flawlessly execute them.
When I finally nailed “Born in the U.S.A.” it was well past bedtime, which made my younger brother happy since it meant he was able to stay up, but I think my parents knew I was close and wanted to let me get it. When I hit those last few beats of the song, my bedroom door opened, and I remember mom walking in with this huge smile on her face. I still remember her words.
“I told your dad it would only take you a day,” she said.
I could see the pride in her eyes. I really believe this moment is when my connection with mom through music was made permanent. Throughout the rest of my life I may have given her cause to be frustrated with my choices, or just outright mad when I did something stupid, but any time she saw me play I always saw the look of pride at what her son was doing behind a drum kit.
All of those memories flooded back Friday night at the Americana.
And instead of making me feel sad mom was gone, I remembered the pride I could see in her face. I remembered the times she would see me come up from the basement of the home we moved into a year later, after I was playing for three or four hours after school, drenched in sweat, about a third of the time with my hands bleeding from blisters which I didn’t let stop me, and would say something like “you sound better every day.”
Meeting me at the stage door after a youth talent show where our band didn’t win anything because judges didn’t want to reward the “bad kids” who played Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning” rather than something like New Kids on the Block and telling me how our band “got screwed by those idiot judges.”
The good memories were there. The good memories were taking over.
And there, very faintly but clearly visible, was some joy in the thoughts about mom.
As the weekend progressed, I had several more encounters with live music from musicians I not only enjoy but respect; and I felt the joy which flickered on Friday growing even larger, to the point Saturday night I actually felt joyful for the first time in a long time. Not just kind of happy. Truly joyful.
I realized not only had I found the door to moving on from this grief, but I sprinted through it thanks to the music which is the core of the bond between a mother and her son. As I sit here actually smiling typing these words, I’m eager to see where life, and I believe music, will take me into a not-quite-as-dark-and-intimidating unknown future.
