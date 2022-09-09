Gale Wade: A stubborn, determined, Ozarks born know-it-all, and one of the nicest people I ever had the pleasure of talking to.
Gale, who’s nickname was “Windy,” played Major League Baseball for the Chicago Cubs during the 1955 and 1956 seasons. He earned his nickname because of his reputation as never having finished second in a gabfest.
I first learned of Gale by chance. As a fan of baseball and local history, I believe I probably searched online for baseball players from the Ozarks. One such player was Wade, who was said to be born in Hollister. Being a Hollister resident myself, it piqued my interest.
Following the rabbit trail that is the internet, I discovered a book written by Gaylon White, called “The Bilko Athletic Club”. White’s book tells the story of the 1956 Los Angeles Angels of the Pacific Coast League, and their 107-61 won-loss record through stories told by players who were on the team. Gale was one such player.
I was able to reach Gaylon White through his publicist. Gaylon was very helpful with providing information about Gale Wade, emailing me sections about him from his book. Gaylon eventually gave me Gale’s phone number so I could speak to him directly.
One late afternoon in March of 2018, I sat on my back porch staring at my phone, trying to get up the nerve to dial Gale’s number. I was sweating bullets, my heart beating a thousand miles an hour. I am an anxious person and the thought of calling this person whom I don’t know, a former Major League Baseball player, was overwhelming. After what felt like an eternity but was more likely a few minutes, I dialed the number.
As it turned out, I was nervous and intimidated over nothing. The prospect of calling this man left me in a puddle of human flesh on the floor, only to be greeted by an old country boy who was just happy to have someone interested in him.
Gale, who had retired long before our initial conversation, lived in North Carolina. His dialect was friendly, inviting and familiar. He was just a good old boy. I learned Gale was born in Melva (he pronounced it, “Melvy”), a ghost town south of Hollister, which was ravaged by a tornado in the early 1900’s. I imagine my initial findings regarding his birthplace being Hollister were because it was the closest thing to a thriving town near Melva.
Gale told me his father had worked for the railroad, and while he only had a 3rd grade education, he was by no means a stupid person. He had purchased 40 acres of land in the Melva area, some of which is now a golf course.
He said his dad’s house stood on a ridge; that it was an old stone house, and the only one left standing. Gale had made plans to come to town the summer of 2018 and said he’d show me where it was. He said he didn’t think there was a fence around the house, but if there was, we’d just climb over it. It was a humorous thing to hear him say, as Gale was 89 years old at the time of our conversation. He was serious though, and I believe he would’ve done it. Unfortunately for me, I couldn’t get a hold of him the week he was in town, and we never met in person. If we had though, and we got caught climbing a fence, I imagine it would’ve worked out for Gale, the 89 year old senior citizen who was surely tricked into the adventure by a younger guy. I probably wouldn’t have been as lucky.
When Gale was in 8th grade, his dad pulled him out of school to work the farm. By that time, he attended school in Hollister and had previously gone to Pine Top until it was consolidated. He said his 8th grade teacher at Hollister was Mrs. Evans. Before he quit school to work the farm with his dad, Mrs. Evans gave him an 8th grade diploma. He said he never forgot that nice teacher.
Gale’s father would often go to Branson to drink. One evening as he got ready, Gale’s sister had not pressed her father’s shirt properly. He grabbed a barber strap to beat her, and Gale pulled a shotgun off the wall. He told his father if he hit his sister, it would be the last time it happened. Gale’s father dropped the strap and left for town. Gale and his sister left for Arkansas, to rejoin their mother who, with another of Gale’s sisters, had already left her abusive husband some time earlier.
Eventually Gale, his mother and sisters left for Washington state because there were employment opportunities in steel yards, generated by World War 2. While in Washington, Gale used the 8th grade diploma given to him by Mrs. Evans, to enroll in public school at Bremerton. This gesture of love from Mrs. Evans may not have been necessary in order to enroll, but it meant a lot to Gale and was as good as gold to him. It wasn’t an easy transition at first. After half of his first day in school, Gale left. When confronted by his mother, he said all the kids laughed at him because of his clothes, and he wasn’t going back.
The kids weren’t accustomed to Gale’s style of clothing. Having worked a farm, Gale wore overalls and such, while other kids wore nice dress shirts. He felt tremendously embarrassed. His mother purchased some new clothes for Gale and he went back without further incident.
Gale wound up playing high school football. Being a big guy, his coach put him as guard and he didn’t like it. The coach asked what was wrong, and Gale said he wanted to be the guy who carries the ball. His coach ran a couple of plays with him and he became the school’s fullback.
Gale accepted a scholarship from Texas University to play football but after being offered $5,000 to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he turned it down. He entered the Dodgers organization as an amateur free agent pitcher but eventually switched to outfield. Gale played for a number of organizations, mostly in the minor league circuit. As a Major League ballplayer, Gale’s stats weren’t impressive. While playing for two years in Chicago, he had a .133 batting average, a home run and a run batted in.
“After my first few years in the game, I came to the conclusion that baseball was 70% ability and 30% luck,” Gale once stated, “When I needed that 70% ability, I found out I didn’t have it.”
His 15 years in the minor leagues proved more successful, with a .279 average, 100 home runs, 71 triples, 210 doubles and 373 stolen bases.
“I guess Gale is just a minor league ball player,’’ said Cubs Manager Bob Sheffing.
According to Author Gaylon White in an obituary he wrote for Gale, it wasn’t his statistics that made up his career; it was the number of times he crashed outfield fences and wiped out players with his cross-body blocks.
“Gale would run through a brick wall to catch a ball,” said Dave Hillman, a 21 game winner for the Angels in 1956.
Gaylon White’s “Bilko Athletic Club” features some amazing stories about Gale. One particular story finds him in Alaska.
According to Bob Speake, “He was hustling guys to go with him to hunt bears. Chuck Connors (The Rifleman actor) was gonna go with him and he tried to get me to go along. I said, ‘What’s the temperature?’ He told me and I said ‘I’m not going; it’s too cold for me.’”
Connors backed out of the hunting trip as well, so Gale went by himself. He found a guide for the trip whose face was scarred up. Gale asked what happened to his face and the guide told him he got into a fight with a bear. Speake asked Gale if that made him change his mind, to which Gale replied, “No, that just inspired me.”
Because of the bear hunting trip, Gale missed training with the Cubs organization.
“I wouldn’t have traded all the money in baseball for that trip,’’ Gale said.
When I last spoke to Gale he was 89 years old, and active. He played golf three times a week. He worked for Rutherford Electric Co-Op and retired as district manager in 1989. He was an active member of the McDowell County School Board for years. Gale passed away this year on January 16, in Dysartsville, N.C. four days before his 93rd birthday.
According to an article by Gaylon White, “Wade retired in 1961 after a fastball fired by Moe Drabowsky, a teammate with the Cubs, shattered his right cheekbone, just below the temple. ‘It would’ve killed him if it had hit him in the temple,’said Rangers pitcher Jack Hannah. ‘We were all broken-hearted over it. And so was Drabosky. He wasn’t trying to brush him back. It was a total accident – the ball just got away from him. That was the end of Gale Wade’s baseball career right there.’”
“He was a great guy,” Bob Speak said. “I enjoyed him off the field and on the field; the authority he thought he had whenever he moved us, and we just stood there and caught a fly ball. We had to listen to him say ‘I told you! I told you!’”, Speake continued. “As far as I know, it’s safe to put in writing. He was never wrong.”
I never met him in person and only had the opportunity to speak with Gale a few times on the phone. The thing with Gale though, is that once you had a conversation with him, you were his friend. It is my pleasure to have been able to call Gale Wade my friend.
Here’s to you, Gale. Rest In Peace.
