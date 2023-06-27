One of my favorite quotes from any TV show is from Boy Meets World. I love Mr. Feeny! So much of what he said during the run of the show, from 1993 to May 5, 2000, was lessons I have taken and applied to my life. Not only have I applied but also have taught my children. This one quote, from the very last episode, Brave New World: Part 2, has been a beacon of what I wanted for my children and now my grandchildren.
In the episode Mr. Feeny gathers together in the classroom Cory, Topanga, Shawn and Eric. They gathered in their childhood classroom to get one last piece of advice from their teacher and mentor before embarking into adulthood. Mr. Feeny does not disappoint. He says, “Believe in yourselves, dream, try, do good.” Topanga questions Mr. Feeney, “You mean do well?” and he said, “No, I mean, do good.”
Mr. Feeny was the grandfather, the teacher and the constant reminder of what we should be doing in our lives. As a grown-up, I have tried to teach my children, who are also now grownups, to implement Mr. Feeney’s last lesson. I’m currently trying to teach my almost 12-year-old stepdaughter this as well.
Believe in yourself
A very hard lesson for some to learn, especially those of us who suffer from anxiety. But I think to have belief in oneself is really about knowing who you are at your core and trusting your own voice. Believe in yourself, believe that you can do these things to have a successful life while still being kind, compassionate and empathetic toward others.
Dream
I always dream of being better. A lot of people dream of what they want and that is not a bad thing. Dreaming of a successful life, dreaming of wants are normal but beware your dreams are not at the expense of others. Dream of making the world better with your presence. Dream of making a difference. These are the dreams which will make a last impression.
Try
Always try to do your best. Try to be better each day. Giving your all to all you do is how we succeed. And this isn’t always about career or professional life. Try in your personal life. Try being a better parent, a better spouse, a better friend. Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.” Giving effort in the relationships around us is what makes life worth living.
The biggest one from Mr. Feeny’s last lesson, in my opinion, is to do good.
Do Good
There’s a lot of fake people out there. Organizations claiming to do good that don’t. There’s a lot of lies and deception in this world and people are pretending to do good. There are people who are out doing some good but not for others, for themselves. Self serving or profiting off of their ‘good’ deeds. Some do things to get recognition from the world. It’s like ‘Look what I am doing to help.’ ‘See how amazing I/we are for helping.’
So the question I am asking is, What does ‘Do Good’ look like in my life?
I often get asked when I’m covering charity events. ‘What charities are you involved with?’ My answer is I am not involved in the traditional way with charities, for a few reasons. One is I don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to specific charities. Reason two I cover so many charities, I feel it may become a conflict of interest if I join one organization over another. This does not mean I am not supportive of charities both locally, nationally and globally I believe in. I give quietly. I give to help others.
I am trying to do good all the time. I realize I fail at times but my intent is always to be a good person. I don’t need to be recognized for it. I don’t need to have people see what I do. I hope when people meet me and they get to know me, whether it’s on a personal or professional level, they see I have a good heart and I try to do good. My goal in life is not necessarily to do well…yes it is nice to succeed at the things that I try to do. But at the end of my life, I hope people remember that I did good. Part of that is, being compassionate toward those I disagree with. People who have different opinions of me, people who believe different things than I do, I hope I have and will always be compassionate, empathetic, kind and understanding of their differences. Differences shouldn’t be something to breed hatred. Too many things in this day and age have us against each other, have us divided and that’s sad to me.
Helping someone shouldn’t be an opportunity to show the world you’re better than others. To reach out a helping hand and help somebody when no one is around to see, is completely noble. If you have to have an audience to do good then I feel it can seem self serving. Don’t get me wrong, doing good makes you feel good. Doing good should be spotlighted. I just feel the motivation to do good for the appearance of being good or doing something publicly that gets you recognized makes your good deeds more about you than the issue or person you are helping. If you truly want to help another human being, then you do it without the need for praise. You do it because you have a heart that says give and be kind.
Anne Frank said in her diary, “No one has ever become poor from giving.” Her quote has nothing to do with money or material things. I believe she meant giving another human compassion, empathy and love. Giving them the recognition that they exist on this planet, that they deserve every right you have, they are worthy no matter your differences. To give these things will never make you poor but make your own life more rich.
Charles Dickens said, “Noone is useless in this world, who lightens the burdens of another.” Do good for your fellow humans no matter how they differ from you. Do good and be kind. Don’t be fake or self serving in your good works. Do good even to those you don’t agree with. Do good for the sake of making this world a better place. The world belongs to us all.
When we take the time to do good, we affect the world.
Mahatma Gandhi best summed it up when he said, “The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a 1,000 heads bowing in prayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.