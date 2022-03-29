I care about what is going on in the community. I just don’t know everything.
As reporters, we can’t be everywhere, all the time, covering everything. There’s just not enough of us at the paper to be everywhere but we do care.
I care. We want to know what’s going on in our communities of Stone and Taney counties because we live here.
I grew up here. My dad and mom grew up here. My grandparents grew up here. My family’s been in this area for centuries. Yes, I said centuries! I care about what’s going on in this community. I want to know and share the good stuff and the bad stuff to keep people informed, but I’m only one person. I can’t be everywhere, covering everything.
Our current staff in the newsroom is four writers/photographers. Two of us write news for Stone and Taney counties. We now, fortunately, have an amazing new sports writer, Melanie. For months, I was covering sports as well as my regular beat while we were looking for someone to write for sports. We have our wonderful entertainment editor and mentor in the newsroom, Tim. Covering breaking news, crime, community events, charities, businesses, schools, and feature stories in our area … it’s just me and Jason.
We can’t be everywhere. We can’t know everything. I know that’s a shock to a lot of people. But we work 40 hours a week just like most people and in those 40 hours, we have to attend events, aldermen meetings, whether we intend to attend in person or watch them (and trust me we do watch them or listen to them when possible if we are not able to be there in person). We attend commissioner meetings and we talk to government officials. We go to grand openings, ribbon cuttings and are out in the community trying to see what’s important to you.
What’s important to you is important to us.
I know that sometimes it seems that we cover the bigger municipalities more than the small towns. And we do but not because it is our focus. It is because they send us information. They let us know what’s going on in their community, in their schools, with their sports teams, with their teachers and if there’s something exciting going on in their town. They let us know so we can let our readers know.
Yes, we do research to find a lot of our news stories, but sometimes our best stories and my favorite stories come from tips or suggestions from our readers.
I’ve gotten most of my feature stories from seeing something on social media or from people contacting me about things they think should be highlighted. Most of the stories I love to write are the ones about real people making a real difference in our community. Those are my favorite. I love to write about our veterans and share their stories. I love to write about community projects and charity organizations. I love to write about the people who serve us, being our police and our fire departments. I love writing about extraordinary members of our community.
I want to write pieces for this paper which not only show you what’s going on such as breaking news, crime and government but the stories that make every day a little better. I want to write stories which are about the people making a difference and it could be a small difference. It could be someone making gift bags for cancer patients, as per one of my stories last week, or it can be a local barber winning a Forged in Fire History Channel episode, like last year. It can be something like a community coming together to help a member of their community who needs help, like the story I wrote in December about the family displaced after the tornado, which hit Stone County. I want to tell the stories of those out there helping others.
But I’m not Superman, who by the way, was a great reporter because he could hear everything going on in Metropolis and as Clark Kent he could write about Superman because he had the inside scoop. I am not Superman or Supergirl, if you will. I don’t hear everything going on at all times in our area. To be honest, that power would kind of drive me crazy if I had to deal with it. I am not a superhero, not even a sidekick. I don’t know everything that’s going on. I admit it.
I try to reach out when I see something I find interesting or I think would be a benefit for our community to know about. But I need your help, plain and simple. We have a lot of towns, areas and people to cover in Stone and Taney County. I know there are a lot of people and stories out there we don’t know about. I want to get their stories out to our readers but like I said we can’t be everywhere. I wish I could, as a mom and a grandma, it would have been amazing to be able to be everywhere and know everything.
Don’t tell my stepdaughter and grandkids I don’t know everything. They’re good with thinking I can. But I can’t.
So I’m doing what anyone should do when they can’t do it all by themselves. I am asked for help. I’m asking our readers for help. If you see someone doing something amazing, let us know. If you know of an organization which is helping people in our community, let us know. Do you know someone who has done something which has impacted our area, let us know. Do you know of a small feel good story or a big feel good story, let us know. If there’s a teacher who has gone out of their way to make the school year or many school years great, let us know. If there’s something going on in the local school districts you think should be highlighted, let us know.
I found all of the stories I mentioned in this editorial and so many more thanks to the community letting me know what is going on, what they think is important news to share. I appreciate people reaching out to me so I can help draw attention to things that truly matter and write stories about things and people making a difference in our community. I am always grateful to talk about, write about and share the stories you send me.
I know some critics will say well, that’s not my job. It’s your job. Yes, it is my job to bring you the news and what’s going on. But I need help with finding news stories in communities in our area which are important to you. I want to be able to showcase even the small communities within Stone and Taney Counties. I want to showcase people doing good deeds for others. I want to showcase those stories that make you feel good. Our readers can help me find these stories because the more we know the more we can write about what matters to you.
So there you have it, my request to our readers and to the people of Stone and Taney counties. We can’t write about it if we don’t know about it. If there is something going on and we don’t know what’s going on, we can’t write about it. If you know of something you think is newsworthy, let us know. Nothing’s ever guaranteed to go into the paper, but it definitely won’t go in the paper if we don’t know about it.
It’s really easy to contact us. We each have an email you can see at the top of each of our news stories, it is also listed on our website. Please send an email. I love hearing from the community. You can also call the office and talk to someone in the newsroom, if we’re in, and will talk to you. My email is aj@bransontrilakesnews.com and I am happy to hear from our readers.
