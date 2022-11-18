One of the beautiful aspects of the Branson area is being able to experience the various and bountiful forms of art. Whether it’s music shows and concerts, paintings, sculptures, poetry readings, or multiple other forms of creative expression, Branson and the surrounding area is a rich and diverse place.
Over the last few weeks, I’ve been blessed with a bit of a different perspective on the creative bounty of our area. I stepped back a bit and truly looked at the artistry which goes into our shows and productions, and I’ve been amazed again at the skills of those who enhance our lives through art, word, and music.
I’ve been amazed all over again at how Matthew Boyce at the Americana can slip into a wonderful impersonation of Elvis. I’ve allowed the incredible guitar artistry of Jack Cathcart and Jacob Nelson in Anthems of Rock blow me away when they play Eddie Van Halen’s classic “Eruption.” The little nuances of paintings at the SMAC or hanging in any number of Branson area businesses such as a little face inside the window of a house or the directions of brush strokes to imply the motion of a stream.
However, I had one experience which I never saw coming which eclipsed them all.
I accepted an invitation to see Yakov Smirnoff’s show. I had not seen Yakov perform in more years than I’m willing to admit on this page, and I certainly was not going to turn down the chance to see a master comedian performing his material.
Instead, I ended up going to school.
While Yakov is a world-class comedian, he is also a man with a Masters Degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania (the fightin’ Quakers!) and a doctorate from Pepperdine University (home of Willie the Wave. Great education, iffy mascot decisions.)
When you have experience in psychology on the level of Dr. Yakov, one of the things you know how to do is use language in a way to guide and persuade an audience into seeing the world around them from a different perspective. It’s something I never had truly considered as a skill when working through a stand-up comedy show, but as I watched Yakov perform last week, I realized I was watching a master class in communication.
I sat on the far side of the auditorium, where I had a good view of what appeared to be close to a thousand people at Yakov’s show. (I’m sure it’s likely less, but it sure seemed like the crowd was that big!) No matter what the “Famous Russian Comedian” did, you could see the assembled mass hanging on the man’s every word.
I began to watch reactions when Yakov was just talking to the audience versus just dropping jokes on them. I could visibly see times where would pause in whatever he was saying and people would almost imperceptibly lean forward until he began to speak again. You could see the smiles on their faces start when they could tell something funny was about to happen because of the way Yakov would slightly speed up the pace of his words.
By the time he reached the end of his show and dropped the world-renown catchphrase of “What a country!” the audience had been moved through a gamut of emotions and joy, all because the man standing on the stage knew the perfect inflections, pacing, and word choices to communicate exactly what would resonate deeply with the majority of the audience.
People pay thousands to attend conferences to learn the things someone glean from the ticket price to see one Yakov Smirnoff performance. Right here…in Branson.
We often talk about how those on the coasts have no idea what Branson and the Ozarks are really like; and we’ll talk about what you see on television and in movies about our region often misrepresents our area. Surveys from the Chamber of Commerce and other entities will say most people who haven’t ever visited us think we don’t have something which would appeal to them.
But when you step back, when you truly look at all this area has to offer creatively beyond just the flash and glitz of the stage, there’s so much which will appeal to people from all walks of life. Just another reason it’s a blessing to be able to call the Ozarks home.
