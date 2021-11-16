Sometimes life takes you by surprise. I never really know what one day will bring, especially as a reporter. Over the years I’ve been blessed with some tremendous opportunities to experience things and meet people I have only had the chance to do, because of my career.
One such opportunity came calling the weekend of Nov. 6, when I found myself riding around Springfield in a replica of the Dukes of Hazzard’s car, the General Lee. Oh yeah, and Bo Duke himself, John Schneider, was behind the wheel.
Now just to set the scene, let me go back in time for a moment to when I was contacted by Schneider’s publicist, Barry Rogers, around the middle of September. Rogers asked if I would be interested in doing an interview with Schneider ahead of his upcoming appearance in Springfield for the “Let’s Get Dirty Festival.” While we customarily do not provide coverage on anything outside of Stone and Taney counties, I found it hard to say no to an opportunity to visit with Schneider again. Yes, again.
I guess I should once again go even further back in time to when I interviewed Schneider for the first time. Schneider came to Branson in August 2016 to be a part of a benefit show at the Starlite Theatre to raise funds for the victims of a Louisiana flood. Ahead of the show I was given the opportunity to sit across from the Dukes of Hazzard star to talk about the fundraiser and the impacts of the devastating flooding. While it was a heavy topic to visit with a Hollywood legend about, it was still a great pleasure to speak with him then.
Taking us back to the middle of October, where I found myself giving Schneider a call to do an interview. I was well prepared. My questions were ready to go and how I planned to write the story was already in mind. It only took a few moments after Schneider answered the phone and I asked him the first question to know this wasn’t going to be the traditional interview.
After only asking him about what folks will get to do with him at the event, Schneider’s answer was extremely thorough. He spoke for more than 15 minutes just answering my initial question, which also answered most of my other questions in his first answer. Something you folks should know about me, I love people who love giving long answers to simple questions. There is never such a thing as too much information in the journalism world. By the time our nearly 25 minute conversation had ended, I knew I was going to have an even more in-depth story than I initially planned. It was wonderful!
I am a nerd. Many of you know this. What you may not know is I love Superman. He’s one of my favorite comic book characters. So, when I have Jonathan Kent himself on the line and it just happens to be days after the 20th Anniversary of Smallville, you’re darn right I was going to ask him to reflect on his time with the series. To my absolute delight, Schneider was more than happy to deviate off topic for a moment to indulge in my nerdy questions for the final couple minutes of our interview.
Though I have always respected Schneider as an artist, it truly was in that moment where I found myself respecting the man. He recognized the excitement in my voice during our visit and was willing to provide me with what I needed both as a reporter and as a fan.
After transcribing our lengthy interview, writing the story and publishing it in the newspaper and online, I quickly found myself once again visiting with Schneider’s PR guy, Barry Rogers. To thank me for the article, I was invited to come out to the festival to spend the morning with Schneider as part of the event’s VIP meet-and-greet. Fast forward to the night before the event where Rogers asked me if I would be interested in joining Schneider for a ride-along in the General Lee first thing that morning. Once again, how could I say no?
On Saturday morning at 8:40 a.m. I pulled into the Springfield Raceway. After visiting with some of the other folks in attendance, including Kelly Smith with Ozarks Fox AM who was also invited to join Schneider for a ride along, Schneider appeared. Traveling from I believe Tennessee the night before, Schneider shared he went to bed in his traveling home away from home and found himself walking up inside the center of the Springfield Raceway race track.
Coffee cup in hand, Schneider, Smith and myself all entered the replica General Lee, which was provided by the folks with the Branson Auto and Farm Museum. As I consider myself to be a gentleman, I did insist the lady sit in the front seat. While I knew it was the proper thing to do, I also wasn’t sure if Smith would have been able to crawl up under the diagonal roll cage bar that separated the front and back seats. I sure am thankful for all the weight I’ve lost, because I assure you, 375 pound Tim would not have been able to successfully crawl back there!
As I live in Branson and have only made maybe a couple dozen visits to Springfield since moving to the area, Smith was our guide. For nearly an hour we drove around Springfield visiting and talking about the event, Schneider’s upcoming projects, his company John Schneider Studios, his thoughts on America and everything in-between. Most of our ride-along conversation can be found in a Facebook live video on the Branson Tri-Lakes News page.
As we were coming to the end of our ride-along and headed back to the raceway, a loud sound began coming from the rear of the vehicle. Our minds all immediately went to there being a flat tire. Once we were pulled over and an inspection commenced, it was discovered the lug nuts on the rear driver’s side tire had begun to come loose and the tire was wobbling. During our ride-along we were also being followed by a police escort of sorts. I say of sorts, because it was actually just a replica vehicle of a Hazzard County police car. But it had working flashing lights, which proved beneficial when we were on the side of the road.
The driver of the police car pulled out a socket set from his trunk and began working on the lug nuts. While progress was being made, the lug nuts had no interest in returning to their original positions. Lucky for us, a tow truck driver with Affordable Towing showed up with the four-way tire iron/ lug wrench needed to get the job done.
Once back on the road, we soon discovered the directions from Google Maps we had been following were not taking us back to the raceway. Honestly, I still have no idea where it was taking us. We found ourselves driving in circles for close to 20 minutes, because Google refused to take us to our destination.
I never thought I’d get lost in Springfield with Bo Duke, but worse things have happened to me I assure you. Eventually I went as old school as I could. I pulled up Google Maps on my phone and typed in the raceway destination. From there I gave Schneider directions by just looking at the map and not letting it tell us where to go. Thanks to some digital map reading, we finally made it back to the raceway.
After exiting the General Lee myself, Schneider quickly took off again, this time with a VIP ticket holder who won a drawing for a ‘Ride With Bo.’ When Schneider returned, he immediately jumped into a booth area and began signing autographs and taking photos with the other VIP attendees. Thanks to Lisa Liebl, Schneider’s local publicist, I was given the chance to hang out and take pictures of the meet-and-greet event.
Since this experience I have been asked several times to share my favorite part of the day. While riding around in the General Lee with Schneider was pretty excellent, getting to see him interact with his fans one at a time was probably my favorite thing. It was extremely refreshing to see a celebrity who’s devotion in the moment was to his fans. The recognition that he would not be in the position he is today without having the millions of fans he does, does not escape Schneider. To me, that speaks volumes to the type of man he is.
The day concluded with a concert featuring Schneider, Keith Burns of Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad; and a dirt track race, which included Schneider and his wife Alicia racing their modified race cars.
It was a fantastic day and one I will remember forever. A thank you to John Schneider for allowing me to spend the day with him. It was a pleasure and an honor.
