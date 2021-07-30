I had no idea it would be the last time I would ever talk to my mother.
It was Sunday, April 25, 2021, around four in the afternoon. I had gotten home late from the previous day’s trip to Tulsa looking for vinyl records, so I didn’t call my folks on the drive home as I usually did because I figured mom would be sleeping.
We knew she had been dying for a while; I had taken my sons back to Pennsylvania the month prior to give them a chance to say goodbye to their grandma. I never had the chance to say goodbye to my beloved grandfather, Dale, so I wanted to make sure the boys had a sense of closure.
When I called home, mom was actually awake. She had been sleeping as much as 16 hours a day, so about half the time when I called she would be sleeping.
In the past, my calls to home after a day of record hunting would usually consist of my telling them what I found and what I had to go through to find it. Mom and Dad never really liked most of the music I would listen to, but they usually never complained about it or criticized it.
A lot of times they had no idea who I was talking about or why I was so excited about a record. When I found an unopened original pressing (imported from England) from 1980 of the Dead Kennedys classic “Fresh Fruit for Rotten Vegetables,” I can remember mom trying to figure out something good to say before finally admitting defeat.
“Ok, I can’t really think of something to say about that, except I’m glad you’re happy and I’m glad I don’t have to listen to it,” mom said.
This time around, mom wasn’t quite so diplomatic.
“I was finally able to find a great quality copy of Don Henley’s ‘I Can’t Stand Still’ so I now have all of his classic albums,” I said to mom and dad.
“I don’t like Don Henley,” mom snapped.
We then spent the next 20 minutes debating the importance of Don Henley to music and how American popular music would be weakened without Henley’s writing and performing, especially with The Eagles.
We ended the conversation without coming to an agreement, and with mom’s passing, I have to say she was wrong to the end.
I had no idea at the time it would be the last time I would debate music with mom.
She had been going up and down in her health over the previous four weeks, but she was doing better than she had been doing, and my brother (who lives near them and was keeping a daily eye on mom and dad) told me she was doing better.
Then came an 8 a.m. call the following morning from him saying she was fading, and I needed to get back to Pennsylvania as fast as I could get there.
And the call 15 minutes later to say she passed in her sleep.
Yes, my eyes are filled with tears as I’m typing this, and I am not over it. I’ve had grief counselors and others tell me it gets easier, and my grief is nowhere as acute as it was on April 26. It’s still hard when something good happens and I instinctively grab the phone to call her and then realize she’s gone. (I went record hunting about a month after her death for a worldwide event called Record Store Day. I found a limited edition Tom Petty album I really wanted, and when I got to the car I called the house to tell Dad and the voicemail picked up with her greeting. I sat in the car and cried for 20 minutes.)
It feels so weird to say my last call with my mother was a debate about Don Henley. When you think about what you want your last conversation with a loved one who is critical to your daily life, you want to think that conversation has some monumental topic like eternity, or faith, or how you can make the lives of those around you better; you don’t think it’s going to be a back-and-forth on whether Hotel California was really about satanist Anton LaVey. (Another place where mom was wrong.)
Her passing has had a monumental impact upon my life. I shut down a business I had owned and operated and took this new position with Branson Tri-Lakes News. I’ve actively worked to change my life , as mom told her best friend just before she died she wished I would find a way to move from surviving life to actually living life. I have a long way to go, but I’m working on it.
I’ve also actively focused on my relationships, conversations, and phone calls, especially with my dad. My dad has a medical issue where he could be here ten years or ten minutes. We’ve accepted that’s the way it is, and we just don’t talk about it, because that’s the way you are when you grow up in an East Coast family with Welsh and German heritage.
But I know that every phone call with my dad could be the last one. I can’t talk to him on the phone without that knowledge. That’s why when his grandsons are in the car with me, we always call so they can talk to him. That’s why I call him every night when I’m making the 40 minute drive home from work. (Have you seen how hard it is to find a place to live in Branson that doesn’t cost more than it does to lease a Ferrari?)
So when you next make that phone call to mom, or dad, or grandma, or grandpa, or Uncle Vito...whoever those people are that you consider so critical to your life...make sure to include in the conversation the things that matter. Remind them how much you love them, or care for them, or throw in some in-joke that belongs to the two of you.
You never know when those few minutes will be the last call you have with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.