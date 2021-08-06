I step on the scale and look down. After a moment the digital number reads 375. My life changes forever.
In March 2019 I weighed 375 pounds. At that time I weighed more than I ever had in my life. I ate what I wanted, when I wanted. I was the definition of unhealthy. I spent most of my time in a chair, in my bed or on a couch. When I wasn’t sitting on any of those things I can assure you that I was out of breath and breathing heavy. I couldn’t ride roller coasters at Silver Dollar City anymore, find clothes in a store or sit in a booth at a restaurant. My existence was uncomfortable.
After I saw 375, I made a decision that has changed my life. I began my health quest and have lost a pretty decent amount of weight. During my time with the newspaper, I’ve written about my quest for better health a few times now. As it has been quite some time since I wrote about it, I thought I would share an update on my journey.
In August 2020, I weighed-in at 285 pounds. I had lost 90 pounds. I was on top of the world. I felt great and I thought I was looking great too. I was only a mere 10 pounds away from reaching my initial goal of losing 100 pounds. I was so pumped. I was determined to lose those remaining pounds as quickly as possible.
But life had other plans. I went on vacation and quickly fell into old habits. I ate everything I hadn’t been eating for the last two years all in one week. For a full nine days I enjoyed a sampling tray of all my favorite non-healthy food groups.
After vacation, I got busy. I began my new job here as the entertainment editor. On top of my new duties, I was still doing my old news reporting job as well. The double duty went on for six months until we finally found someone to join our news team. (By golly I am so thankful we hired AJ and she came onboard.) In those six months I got stressed, which led to me becoming tired, lazy and a ton of other things. Once again my health was taking a backseat to everything else. I hardly exercised and my diet was scary awful.
I got off track. It was a constant battle with the scale. I would have a super healthy week, but that would be followed by two or three unhealthy ones. I would gain some weight, lose it and then gain it back. Though I was struggling, I was also able to remain below 300 pounds. Then Christmas arrived. With Christmas cookies and sweets galore, I tried not to go overboard, but of course I couldn’t say no to everything. As someone who loves baking all the best Christmas treats, there was much sampling to be done and I knew the perfect guy for the job. Me.
Post Christmas the struggle continued. I found myself once again above the 300 pound line and quickly I found myself back up to 330 pounds. That was quite the wake-up call. Enough to get me back on track.
When my old gym closed down due to the pandemic, I began working out in my garage, but that wasn’t enough. So I joined a new gym called GP Athletics in Hollister. It’s a 24/7 gym located in the old Blockbuster by Country Mart and just down the street from the newspaper office. With my crazy work schedule, being able to go workout when it’s convenient for me is extremely important. It’s perfect for me and I’m so glad they opened.
When people ask me how I’ve lost the weight I have, I know they’re looking for some trick or a simple solution. However, the only thing that has worked for me is some good ole fashion diet and exercise. I watch what I eat and I go to the gym as much as I can each week. No secret. Just hard work.
So, what have I learned in the last year? It’s okay to fall off the horse. I promise you. It’s not the end of the world. The most important thing is you don’t let that stop you. Have a cheat snack, skip a workout or go nuts at a buffet. If you need it, do it. However, once you’ve done it, you’ve got to re-saddle your horse, hop back up there and start riding again. If you don’t, that’s when you could really get off track like I did and lose all your progress.
I’m happy to report when I weighed in last week, I found myself sitting at 301 pounds. I even just got back from vacation. Yeah, I ate a lot of unhealthy things, but I actually lost weight while on vacation. I attribute that to the multiple walks, swimming and basketball games I took in between meals. I do enjoy a few cheat days here and there, but for the most part I’ve been pretty good the last few months. I’ve been going to the gym a lot more and even added some strength conditioning to my workouts.
I know I’m still 16 pounds away from being where I was at this time last year and 26 pounds away from hitting my first goal of losing 100 pounds. Once I hit that magical number of 275 pounds, then I’ll set my next goal. The cool thing is, I know I’m going to reach my goal. I have full confidence that it’s going to happen. It might be this month or next year, but I’m going to do it. I’m just getting started.
Anyone interested in keeping up with me and my health quest can follow me on Instagram @ImAProfessionalNerd or searching #GetTimSlim.
