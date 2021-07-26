Hello Friends,
In the past two weeks, members of the Finance and Capital Committee met to work through the city’s Priority Based Budgeting Process. Priority Based Budgeting helps us answer the three basic questions in city budgeting: what do we do, what does it cost, and why do we do it? This process identifies services that offer the highest value for continued funding while reducing or eliminating lower value services. Priority Based Budgeting is a great method to assess city priorities and associated funding by priority. It is also a great communication tool to eliminate confusion on the priority of an issue since they are organized with a definitive cut (no fund) line. The Priority Based Budgeting process helps us be better stewards of taxpayer dollars and eliminate unnecessary government spending. We also held a Board of Aldermen Study Session, which included a presentation on the neighborhood water line infrastructure rehabilitation.
Items of Interest for the upcoming Board Meeting include: a presentation by Jason Outman from the Chamber of Commerce, a presentation of the Taney County Sewer Sales Tax, discussion on the FY2020 financial audit, ordinance proposals regarding resident and business surveys for the City of Branson, amending chapter 58 pertaining to failure to identify to a police officer, WIFI upgrades at the Branson Lakeside RV Park, amending chapter 78 for streets and sidewalks, budget adjustment for the 2021 asphalt and overlay project, contracts for CenturyLink and Sho-Me Tech, an amendment pertaining to food sales in relation to alcohol, an amendment pertaining to the sheriff's retirement fund, and an amendment to the intergovernmental cooperative agreement between the City of Branson and Taney County for animal control. The full agenda can be found on the city’s “Agendas & Minutes” section of its website, BransonMo.Gov. As always, we hope to see you in the Council Chambers this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
As a reminder, the CDC still highlights our county as "Red/High Transmission" for the COVID-19 virus meaning that we are at or over 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days. I continue to encourage you to maintain your vigilance and protect yourself from COVID in a way suitable for you. For more information regarding maps, charts, and data, visit the CDC’s “COVID-19 Integrated County View” section of its website. For information regarding vaccine distribution locations visit the CDC’s “COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs on Vaccines” section of its website.
Please be kind, understanding, and respectful of each other’s opinions regarding COVID-19. There are obvious differences of opinion about vaccines and mask mandates within our city. The Delta variant is not unique to Branson; this is a national and international issue. Please be responsible for your actions, please refrain from being influenced by what you read on social media, please talk to your family and your health care provider about the precautionary steps that are right for you and please be gracious to your neighbor.
For those of you who are veterans of the Coast Guard or have family members currently serving, I want to wish your service a happy 231st birthday on August 4. We appreciate your service, valor, and discipline at home and abroad.
Mayor Larry Milton
