I’m refocusing on myself.
My struggle with weight and making unhealthy decisions has something I have been very public about since 2019. I’ve been extremely open about my journey toward becoming a healthier, stronger person. Going as far as to even launch my own hashtag:
#GetTimSlim.
At one point in my journey I was down 90 pounds and very near my initial goal of losing my first 100 pounds. I started at 375 and had dropped below 300 and reached 285. I was so close I could feel it, but then I sabotaged myself last year when Christmas came around. It’s really hard to put down those Christmas cookies, especially when you play Santa Claus as I do each holiday season.
Jumping into this year, I knew I wanted to start off strong and get back on track with my health journey. In the first couple months of the year I would do really well for a couple of weeks and then something would knock me of course and I would be slow to refocus. After three months of on again, off again at the gym, I found myself completely off again at the end of March.
During a trip back home to visit my parents, I tried to do as any good son does while home; I helped reorganize the basement and workshop. Somewhere between all of the reorganization, I lifted and moved one box or pushed one dead lawnmower too many and my back went out. I was down for the count. Sitting hurt. Standing hurt. Laying down hurt. I tried to workout, but I just ended up hurting myself further.
Lucky for me I found an excellent chiropractor with Dr. Bo Bandy at Victory Chiropractic. He was able to alleviate much of my pain and fixed me up after a couple of visits. While the bones were where they needed to be, my muscles still were achy and sore most of the time. Thus began my journey into the unknown world of massage therapy.
I had always wanted to get a massage. I saw people going for spa days on vacations and it always looked amazing. As for me and being the size of fella I am, I really just didn’t want some unfortunate soul to have to deal with all of me. But my pain overcame my anxiety on the issue and I found my way to Rose Hoynacki, owner of Wholistic Massage & Therapy.
Not only was Rose able to make so much of my pain go away after one visit, I was relaxed and stress free for the entire session. She gave me the reassurance I needed and was extremely welcoming during my time with her.
This took place in May and I finally started feeling better and like I was going to be able to get myself back on track. However, I had really started gaining weight back during these months. I visited the gym a couple times in the final weeks of May and took it easy. I wanted to ease my body back into the exercise process. Things were going well until Memorial Day.
Now known as the Infamous Memorial Day Electric Scooter Crash, I once again found myself injured and in pain. During a visit to my cousins in St. Louis over the Memorial Day holiday, I found myself operating an electric scooter for the first time ever with my cousin-in-law. On our respective scooters, we traveled for nearly five miles throughout a park near the St. Louis Zoo.
As we were nearing the end of our exploration of things Tim had never done before, I found myself flying through the air as I crashed my scooter. Sadly, I misjudged the decrease in my speed as I was braking and put my foot down too early to stop. The dragging of my right foot caused me to lose my balance and fly forward. Somewhere between my flight to the ground and actually landing on the ground, I achieved some epic road rash on my right leg and was also struck by the scooter itself on my left ankle, which left a large bruise and a fun sized gash. And of course, my back went out again. Luckily, it wasn’t as bad this time.
Following new visits in the first weeks of June to my respective chiropractor and massage therapist and walking extremely slow, I was feeling a little better. I was really beginning to notice my weight gain. It was difficult to deal with, so I was so ready to get back to the gym. The fear of hurting myself while working out was still ever present and I worried if my body could take much more damage. But thanks to some motivation from those closest to me, I was able to successfully get back in the gym and restart my health journey.
This is now Week No. 4 of being back on track. For the first two weeks, I took things nice and slow. I wanted to reacclimate my body to exercising and hopefully not injure myself in the process. Now four weeks in, my strength and body are starting to feel like they did before I got hurt. I’m starting to feel like myself again.
For those of you who are followers of my #GetTimSlim journey on social media, I know you’ve probably noticed that I’ve not been sharing any of this with you. There’s several reasons behind that decision. The biggest one, I was embarrassed. This year I have gained back so much of the weight I worked so hard to lose. I was ashamed I wasn’t able to still eat the right things even though I wasn’t able to exercise. I was disappointed in myself.
The other big reason was I needed some time on my own to refocus. For too long I had taken the focus off of myself and I needed to restore my mindset in order for me to move forward. As of this week, I’ve begun to share my journey on social media again. I’m grateful to everyone who has continued to motivate, inspire and lift me up on my journey.
In writing this, I’ve been able to help myself as I continue to refocus on what my goals are and what I want to accomplish on my journey. To those who are still with me and are maybe looking for a piece of inspiration, here’s the main message I want to share with you.
No matter how long it has been and no matter what you’ve experienced you can always get back on track and you can always get refocused. It’s never easy. In truth it’s one of the hardest things you’ll likely ever do.
It is never too late to begin focusing on yourself, regardless of whether you’ve just lost focus and need to readjust, or are starting to focus on yourself for the first time. If you can learn anything from my journey, this is what I hope you take with you. You got this!
