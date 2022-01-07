On Jan. 2, 2019 I embarked on a journey unlike any I have ever experienced. For the last three years I have been a part of something I never thought I would be. It’s changed me. I’d like to think for the better. It’s helped me evolve as a person, mentally, physically and emotionally. It’s almost hard to believe. But as of Jan. 2, 2022 I celebrated my three year anniversary with Branson Tri-Lakes News.
When I was first hired to join the newsroom here at BTN, I was rather unsure of myself. Not only as a reporter and writer, but as a person as a whole. In April 2018, my whole life turned upside down when the Branson radio station I was working for decided they no longer wanted or needed a news department. So for the following eight months, I worked outside of the news and media field for the first time since 2013. It was a big change for me.
When Sara Karnes reached out and let me know she was leaving the newspaper and there would be an open position, I definitely hesitated. While I was excited at the prospect, I had never worked in print journalism. Of course there was also hesitation because I hadn’t written or reported on anything for months. I worried I would not be up to par. With reassurance from those around me, I applied for the job. Within days I learned I had got the position and was honored with the opportunity to begin a new career as a print journalist.
In the last three years there have been a lot of changes for both the newspaper and the newsroom. Probably the most notable change for me personally is that all of the reporters who were with BTN when I started, are no longer working here. I won’t lie, it’s been a bit of a challenge. For fans of Parks and Rec, I feel a bit like the Ron Swanson of the newsroom when Leslie and the rest of the team left and moved on to new things. It has been hard. So many of my past co-workers are family and it’s been difficult not getting to see them everyday.
While I technically became the Branson Tri-Lakes New Entertainment Editor in 2020, I really didn’t get to start enjoying the position until the middle of last year. I’m grateful to AJ and Jason for their hard work and dedication the last several months. Because of them, I’ve finally been able to mostly step back from beat reporting and have been able to give my complete focus to the Branson entertainment community.
While I never thought it was in the cards, I’ve also taken on somewhat of an unofficial role in the newsroom. As I am the longest running member of the Branson Tri-Lakes News Team and have the most experience with our way of doing things, I’ve taken on a sort of mentor role. Though I will admit, and my fellow reporters will confirm, I was reluctant to take on this role at first, I’ve done my best since to embrace it.
I do want to take a moment to offer a huge thank you to you, our readers. Thank you for continuing to support our newspaper. Thank you for continuing to make us your choice for Branson news content. We’re proud of what we’re creating and we hope you are too.
I also want to thank those of you who allow us to tell your stories. Even though it is my personal goal, I believe it has also become the goal of the entire newsroom. We want to tell your stories. Use us to do that. We are here to serve this community by telling the stories of others.
At the beginning I also mentioned how I’ve changed physically since joining Branson Tri-Lakes News. Since 2019, I’ve lost 90 pounds. When I took on this job, I made a promise to myself that I would begin making me a priority again. I started focusing on my health and it has completely changed nearly every aspect of my life. I’ve written about it a handful of times over the years, but I’ve never had the chance to say thank you to those of you who have consistently been apart of the #GetTimSlim support team. With this time I’ve been given, allow me to say thank you to all of you who have emailed or sent other messages of encouragement and inspiration since I began my health quest. It has been appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.
As always, never hesitate to reach out to us. We are here for you. If you have something in the entertainment realm and would like to reach out to me personally, I hope you’ll send me an email at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com or visit my ‘Tim Church’ page on Facebook.
Thank you for an exciting three years at Branson Tri-Lakes News and I look forward to what the future holds!
