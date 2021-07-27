The term masking up always makes me think of the superheroes that rush in to save the world from impending doom. Capes flying in the wind, and ordinary citizens welcoming someone braver, stronger, and with an exceptional moral compass to save the day.
Since last year, when COVID-19 first appeared and ordinary citizens were asked by health officials to mask up to protect each other, I have felt the eyes of everyone on me. Both sides of the argument, both sides of the political battleground have drawn a line in the sand and are watching anyone who dares cross it.
I worked as a retail manager during the mask mandates and occupancy restrictions last summer. I was yelled at, cursed at, called horrible names and even threatened with bodily harm for just implementing, not only the guidelines and rules set for us by my employer, but those set by the city of Branson. There were more days than not that myself and members of the team I was leading would have to step into the back and cry. We would go home feeling abused and hated.
Then I got the opportunity to work my dream job, as a writer. I stepped away from hatred inflicted while enforcing policies and mandates. I once again could breathe a sigh of relief. The mask mandate was still ongoing in much of the Ozarks, but it was no longer my job (literally) to try to enforce it.
I got my vaccination as soon as my tier came up, because my own personal health issues put me at a high risk of complications if I were to get COVID, and also due to the fact that those I love are also at a high risk of complications.
In the spring of this year, when cases of COVID were going down, I was hopeful this summer would be different. That the line in the sand could be washed away and be replaced with a time of celebration. I long for the day where I could take my mask off, and yes even vaccinated I still wear my mask in crowds, and know that in doing so I was not endangering myself or anyone that I hold dear.
As of now, my hope is dwindling.
As I stated earlier, I still wear my mask, even though I am vaccinated, to protect people in my life who can not be vaccinated due to their age or underlying health issues. I came to the decision based on my own research. I realize that the vaccinations are not 100% and that those vaccinated can still get the virus, especially the variants of the virus. So I mask up, trying my best to protect those I love and those within our community who are at risk.
That being said, in masking up, I have experienced bullying that reminds me of my junior high years being the ‘fat girl’ walking through the hallways. I have been yelled at, called stupid, called names so vulgar that I can not put them into print, had trash thrown at me, and have been spit on by others in our community just because I choose to mask up. I do not understand why my choice offends and angers people so much, when all I am doing is what I think is best for me and those I love.
I have never once, since my days in retail, asked anyone to wear a mask. I have never asked anyone to be vaccinated. I have my opinion and my belief on what is best for me and my circle. But I have never asked anyone else to follow that, unless required to do so by the company I previously worked for.
So instead of hoping for a time where I can take my mask off and enjoy my life with friends and family, I now hope for a time where I am not treated badly just for wearing a mask. My hope is, not that everyone agrees with me, but to be respected as I respect others opinions and choices.
