Why do nice guys finish last? The answer is pretty simple. The nice guys are last, because chances are they were too busy holding the door open for everyone else who finished before them. That’s probably an oversimplification of a metaphor, but honestly I don’t think it’s too far from the truth.
My whole life I’ve been told I’m a nice guy. There are a variety of things that make a nice guy, well, a nice guy. They’re often considered polite and well-mannered. They have a high respect for elders and the women in their life. They do things for people without expecting anything in return. All in all, I guess a nice guy is someone who is also just a good guy.
More than anything I suppose the definition of a nice guy really depends on a person’s view of who you are. I don’t go around declaring myself as a nice guy. I don’t wear a badge, and I certainly don’t introduce myself as Tim the Nice Guy. Though, I imagine, it would be funny to see someone walking down the Branson Landing shouting “I’m A Nice Guy!” at the top of their lungs. However, I have been given the title of a nice guy by an array of people in my life.
As I was working to put my thoughts on being a nice guy onto paper, it occurred to me that I should Google the definition of a nice guy. I thought by chance my idea of a nice guy and the rest of the world could be different. Most definitions of nice guy include words like agreeable, gentle, compassionate, kind, caring, sensitive, vulnerable, pleasant, friendly, etc., etc.
I’m not sharing this to brag about myself. If anything, I sometimes wish I wasn’t so nice. It could be nice in itself to be bad for once. Even if I was bad, I’m certain I would be bad at it. Of course that immediately triggers a hilarious movie montage in my head of me attempting to do bad things but doing them poorly. Leaving the toilet seat up while wearing a leather jacket with a cigarette behind my ear or tossing a non-recyclable item in the recycle bin were the first images to come to mind. I guess being bad isn’t for everyone.
The extremely talented Alice Cooper even wrote a song “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” Given his song was more about breaking the persona of his past for his new stage appearance and actions as a rocker. If you really look at the lyrics, though, you’ll discover that he’s not singing about not wanting to be a nice guy anymore. Rather he’s singing about how people reacted negatively to his transition from a proper young nice guy to a long haired, make-up wearing, screaming rock star. That’s what I see in the lyrics — maybe it’s different for you.
There are also those who have been presented with the nice guy title sarcastically. These “nice guys” are often quite the opposite of what a nice guy actually is. They’re often considered to be jerks — selfish and mean. They also believe themselves to be nice guys, but in reality they are just using the nice guy persona as an advantage to pursue a relationship, either romantic or sexual in nature. Clearly that makes for an alarming situation, especially for those who place their trust in nice guys. Not cool.
While on the subject, I suppose we should also visit the impacts being a nice guy has on relationships. I feel like the nice guy terminology is most closely associated with dating. I’m certain I’m not the only one familiar with the phrase, ‘He’s a nice guy, but…’. I’m sure you can fill in the blank. Nice guys often find themselves on the single end of life. At least that’s been my experience.
After some additional research online on the link between nice guys and relationships, turns out most people find nice guys to be boring or dull. I don’t know how to feel about that. Especially after being called a nice guy for most of my life. Am I boring? Am I dull? Is that why I’m single? Maybe.
I mean, I’ve never had a woman come right out and tell me that I am either of those things, but I suppose that doesn’t mean they’re not thinking about them. I’m thinking boring and dull are the words people arrive at when thinking of guys who aren’t big risk takers. They play things close to the vest and to their strengths. That’s part of being a nice guy.
I’m a nice guy, but I also don’t have any problem defending myself physically or mentally. I think it’s a common trope that nice guys are easy to walk over and take advantage of. I know it’s happened to me in the past, especially when I was younger. He says as he points to the montage of dodgeballs hitting his face repeatedly in gym class in high school.
Real nice guys aren’t looking to be recognized for being nice. Quite the opposite. We prefer to work in the shadows and just be there for someone when they need us in whatever capacity that may be. You’ll often find us sitting by ourselves just observing the world. It’s a position we’re comfortable in. Don’t be afraid to approach us though. The worst that could happen is we say something polite.
