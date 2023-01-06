I never thought I’d be here. At this point in my life, I never imagined I would be where I am today. To be honest with you, it’s quite humbling.
On Monday, Jan. 2, I celebrated my four-year workaversary with Branson Tri-Lakes News. Looking back at these last four years, I can share with complete certainty, I am not the same person who walked into this newspaper four years ago.
Prior to coming to work at BTN, I had never worked in print journalism. My news experience up to 2019 was nearly all with radio news with a little bit of television news sprinkled in. So the fact that I am now both the Managing Editor and Entertainment Editor of this newspaper is crazy to think about.
I have learned so much in the course of the last four years. I have never shied away from sharing how much of a novice writer I was when I arrived. Learning to write for a newspaper in long form, when I was used to putting together short paragraphs and sound bytes for my stories, was a definite learning curve. After spending many years in radio and becoming knowledgeable on the ins and outs of broadcasting and having to do a complete 180 in order to learn the teachings of print was a challenge.
Lucky for me, I’ve had some amazing mentors and teachers over the years. I have had the chance to work alongside some of the most informative journalists who have helped equip me for the responsibilities of the positions I have today. Having a steady stream of new college graduates coming through our office over the years has also been helpful, as they provided me with continual insight into the latest media teachings.
Though I still have a few confidence setbacks when it comes to being the head of the news team, I have received consistent assurance from our reporters and the current newspaper administration that I am the man for the job. I will certainly admit, I do feel my ability as a leader has strengthened tremendously in the last four years. Looking back at the 27-year old who started working here, and many of you will probably remember that guy, but I was lost, unsure of myself and my morale for the media had been close to completely destroyed. I lacked purpose and was in need of a mission. Even though I wasn’t aware of it yet, I found that and more when I entered into the doors of BTN and for that I am extremely grateful.
As I once again found my place in the news world and rediscovered my purpose of serving Branson and the surrounding area as a conduit of information for our readers, things started to click. As time went on, I began to receive more duties and more responsibilities. I tackled each one of those challenges head-on with the expectation of myself to be the best reporter I can be for this newspaper and the community.
When I became entertainment editor in August 2020 and made the switch from writing about government, new businesses and breaking news to writing about entertainers, set pieces and thrill rides, I once again found myself in unfamiliar territory. However, this time there was a notion of determination backing me and providing me with the support I needed to take on this new role.
Jumping forward another two years plus and I found myself officially taking on the role of managing editor in September 2022. As most know, we were without a managing editor here at the newspaper for quite some time, but we as a team came together and pushed forward. In time, I found myself completing and handling many of the position obligations presented to the newsroom in the absence of a formal managing editor. As I became more confident in my ability to lead the news team, I officially requested to have my name placed in the hat for the potential promotion for the role and, as they say, the rest is history.
We have had several amazing reporters come through these ink covered walls in my time here. It’s weird to say, but none who was in the newsroom on my first day in 2019 is still with the news team today; as all of them have moved on to their next great opportunity.
Our current news team is one of the best I’ve ever worked with and I’m honored to have them here with me. In 2022, our news team brought home 12 awards from the Missouri Press Association Conference and I’m positive we’ll have even more great accolades to share with you all in 2023.
Anyone who would ever like to visit with me about a potential entertainment story or about our newsroom as a whole is invited and encouraged to email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. Never hesitate to reach out to me. I am here for this community and proud to play a small part in serving it.
