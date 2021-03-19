Hello everyone! My name is Addie Cantrell, and I would like to introduce myself as a new reporter at the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
In May of this year, I will be graduating from College of the Ozarks with a major in journalism and a minor in biblical and theological studies. Following graduation, I will be joining the Branson Tri-Lakes News team as a full-time reporter, and I am eager for this opportunity to stay local and work in the journalism field.
Here’s a little back-story for those of you who do not know me. I was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri with my parents and my now 14-year-old brother. After graduating from Glendale High School in 2017 I was accepted at College of the Ozarks and moved to Branson.
My family spent many summers in Branson but living here full-time has been such a unique experience. I love the big-city, tourist atmosphere in a small rural town. Some of my favorite memories of living in the area are the long summer drives with friends that end in watching the sunset by the lake.
I have a passion for journalism and photography, and the ability I have to add truth and positivity to this world. In 2018 I had the opportunity to travel to Romania and the Philippines to document and photograph the work that some locals were doing to serve their community and I fell in love with the idea of photojournalism. In this lifetime I would love to travel the world taking photos and sharing stories of hope through photojournalism.
This summer I am starting this dream job of reporting for a local newspaper and getting married to the love of my life. I am very excited to begin a new chapter in my life, both vocationally and personally. Being a reporter for the Branson Tri-Lakes News is an amazing opportunity to receive right out of college and I can’t wait to learn more about the area. Reporting the truth and being present in the community is my biggest goal for this new experience and I hope that you all will follow me along the way.
