After two years with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, and an endless amount of memories made, the time has come for me to say goodbye.
Shortly before graduating from Missouri State University in 2019 I was unsure where I would end up, but with God’s good grace, I ended up right back here in Branson.
I am so thankful that our previous publisher and editor decided to give this girl with big dreams a chance.
Growing up I always wanted to write for a newspaper, but everyone always told me ‘Newspapers aren’t going to be around by the time you’re old enough to work for one.’ Boy, were they wrong.
With the experience in my pocket, I will now move on to the next step in my career and I am so excited to see where this crazy life takes me.
Thank you so much to all the people I work with on a regular basis that help me make sure that all the articles I’ve written are accurate and informative. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I do without all of you.
I also want to thank those in our editorial staff that have helped me along the way. Tim, it’s been a long, bumpy road my friend and we’ve tackled a lot together. I know you will continue to thrive and accomplish great things in every aspect of your life.
Amanda, Addie and AJ, thank you girls for coming around and giving me some ‘girl time’ in our office setting. All three of you are amazing women and I will miss our endless laughs.
Finally, thank you to the rest of my work family. I will miss you all and wish all of you the best of luck.
Don’t be a stranger!
