It’s been a fun several months with candidates campaigning, going to forums and hearing from citizens. But elections are finally over.
As the Branson government beat writer here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News, I wanted to take this moment to highlight a few things that will be changing in city government and all the fun I’ve had along the way.
First off, I wanted to give some recognition to the elected officials in city hall that will be leaving their seat: Edd Akers, Bob Simmons and Julia King. It has been an absolute pleasure working with all of you and reporting on your triumphs. I wish you all the best of luck with your future endeavors.
Next, I would like to congratulate the newly elected board members: Clay Cooper, Cody Fenton and Ruth Denham. As well as a congratulations for Branson’s newly elected mayor, Larry Milton.
I have had fun getting to know you all a little more throughout your campaigns, and I am excited to see where your leadership takes the city of Branson.
In addition to welcoming the newly elected officials, I am also excited that the city of Branson has announced that city hall is officially opening up for in-person Board of Aldermen meetings, once again.
The first official in-person Board of Aldermen meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 6 p.m. Make sure to check out the meeting online at www.bransonmo.gov/livestream if you are unable to attend.
All of Branson’s newly elected officials will be sworn in at the April 13 meeting.
Make sure to check out future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News, on our website and Facebook page, to see profiles on your newly elected Branson officials.
As always, if you have a breaking news tip or know of something new going on in Branson, feel free to reach out to me at mbryan@bransontrilakesnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.