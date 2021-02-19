Hello Branson. My name is AJ Meakins and I am the newest addition to the staff at the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
As a Branson native, with more than a century of family history in the area, I am no stranger to Taney County and the surrounding area. But for those who may not know me or recognize my name, let me tell you a little about myself.
I was born in Branson and grew up outside of town on Bear Creek in Walnut Shade. I was raised on the family farm where I lived with my parents, David and Jeannie Terry; my grandmother, Ruby Nash; and my two siblings, Crystal and Vaughan. As a child, I was known by my maiden name, Adoena Terry.
I was a proud Pirate and attended Branson public schools for the entirety of my youth. Growing up, I was an all-around nerdy girl. I was into comics, science fiction, art, writing and anything fantasy.
In 1994, my life changed in the most profound and amazing way when I had my son, Dakota. I spent the next 18 years being his mom. I was active in Branson school activities. During this time I also had the pleasure of being able to help guide and care for my niece, Ashley.
In 2013, my son graduated from high school and I began to expand my own horizons. I began to work in the fashion industry and was able to design accessories and clothing that walked the runways. I have also worked with many local models and photographers. These opportunities have led to my work gracing the pages in several small fashion magazines around the country.
In 2018, I took my love for writing and my knowledge of geeky things to the next level. I began writing and contributing video content to the website, GeekyKOOL.
Then in December, fellow reporter and nerd enthusiast, Tim Church, mentioned that the Branson Tri-Lakes News was searching for a new member of their team, so I gathered all of my courage and I applied. That brings me to my newest adventure into the unknown. I am very excited and a bit nervous to see where this road leads. I look forward to being a part of this amazing team that serves our community.
