(Editors Note: This is the second in a series of columns from Branson Tri-Lakes News reporters writing as if they were delivering a commencement speech to the Class of 2023, so the format of the columns may look a little different than normal.)
Welcome senior class of 2023 to the final paragraphs in this chapter of your life.
Following the moment you walk across the stage tonight, accept your diploma and toss your cap into the air, a new chapter will begin. Tonight you will crawl into bed and go to sleep for the first time as a high school graduate.
After this ceremony, I’m certain there are those of you with plans and those of you just planning to take on life as it comes at you. For some, college or technical school awaits. For some, an internship or job shadowing program is your next step; and for some, a door right into the workforce is what you’ll be walking through. Whatever path you have planned to take after you wake up tomorrow morning as a high school graduate, there’s really only one thing I want you to keep in mind.
Before I inform you of this, you should quickly come to terms that you’re probably not going to like what I’m about to say. I even imagine that there are some parents, teachers and school administrators who are not going to like this, at least not at first. This is something I wish someone would have told me when I spent so much time planning out every little detail of my future after high school.
Here we go. Here is what I want you to keep in mind as you are making your plans for the future: Your plans, more often than not, are not going to work out the way you want them to and will not happen on your schedule. In fact, a good percentage of the amazing things you’re planning for your life will not happen by the time you want them to. And if we’re being truly honest, there’s a good chunk of the thing’s you’re planning that will not happen at all. That’s the truth, and I wish someone would have told me.
Here’s why. When the things I had planned, even if they were small, tossed me off course, I was left frustrated. But the first time one of my big life plans tossed me–no hurled me–off course, I was lost, confused, scared and infuriated. I imagine many of you are curious as to how I developed such cheerful and bright advice. Allow me, if I may, to share some examples from my own life of things I had planned that did not go my way after high school. For the sake of staying as relevant to the upcoming years you have ahead of you, let’s talk about my time at College of the Ozarks, which I began after graduating high school in May 2009.
My plan going into college was to major in law enforcement and become a police officer. That didn’t happen. Given my current role at the newspaper, that’s an easy one to see.
My plan as a freshman was to have enough credits after two semesters to become a sophomore. That didn’t happen. Yes, three semester freshman here.
My plan was to minor in theater and be cast in all the college productions. That didn’t happen. I didn’t get a single callback from any of the auditions my first two years in college.
My plan was to hang on to my super cushy off-campus job as a front-desk man at a small hotel for my entire college career. That didn’t happen. That job disappeared when a new owner bought the place and didn’t want college students as employees.
My plan was to date my high school crush, who I didn’t start dating until college, until we graduated and could get married. But you guessed it. That didn’t happen either. We dated less than a semester and I spent the remaining three and half years never establishing a real connection with anyone else.
Those were the little changes in my plans I mentioned that left me frustrated and those are only a couple that happened in college that came to mind while I was typing this. I’m sure there’s been many, many more since. Are you ready to hear the big one? The one that hurled me off course and left me lost, confused, scared, infuriated and a whole lot nauseous! I think I forgot to mention nauseous, but that feeling was there too. I remember it well.
My plan after graduating college in 2013 was to work for the radio station in West Plains, Missouri. At the time, I wanted to work in a larger media market someday. With that goal in mind, I drafted up my five-year plan to put the work in, get the required hours and gain the necessary experience.
Anyone want to guess what happened next? That’s right, it didn’t happen. Not even a full two years into my five-year plan, it was suddenly being tossed out of the window as I lost my first career job as an assistant news director, due to budget cuts at the station. It was unexpected. I was unprepared. I was clueless. At the age of 23 I found myself unsure of what to do next with myself, because the biggest and most important plan of my young existence at the time had just come crashing down around me.
Now don’t worry about ole 23-year old Tim. In time, he figured it out. Fortunately, with the guidance of his family, friends and mentors, he was able to grab a clean sheet of paper and begin writing out a new plan as he prepared to take a new path, which led him back to Branson and eventually to standing in front of you.
To those of you who are overthinking this advice, to be clear, I most definitely am not telling you guys to never make any plans, ever, in your entire life because making plans is pointless. That is not what I’m saying.
What I am trying to get across to you is this. Just because you make a plan, whether it has been “The Plan” for decades or is just the newest in a series of plans, be open to the possibility that part of your plan or all of your plan has the potential to change when LIFE gets a hold of it. You can chisel your plan into stone and toss it into Table Rock Lake for safe keeping, but there’s still the chance LIFE is going to show up one day expectedly with a scuba suit and a sledgehammer and alter your plans.
I was blindsided by just how easily my plans could be diverted and there was some serious recovery time as a young adult getting used to it. The good news is I learned to adapt, how to go with the flow and at the end of the day learn how to start writing my plans in pencil instead of sharpie.
To put all of you overthinkers at ease, please allow me to begin my closing with this: Sometimes when things don’t go according to plan or aren’t not even planned, can lead to even better and unexpected opportunities. Some examples? I got you.
I never planned on becoming a stereotypical cat dad. But I went to the shelter to look at a dog I had seen online, but instead met a tiny sick black cat. Sabrina is now a healthy, three and a half year old cat with the loudest meow you’ve ever heard.
I never planned on being able to interview celebrities and travel to comic cons as a guest with my best friend. But here we are seven years in as the Nerd Informants and growing bigger everyday.
I never planned on working in anything but the broadcast media industry, because I believed I would never be a strong enough writer for print. But here I am now, the managing editor of the Branson Tri-Lakes News and an award winning newspaper journalist.
I never planned on meeting the love of my life, having a more epic love story than Gomez and Morticia and being able to live happily ever after, but here we are…OK this one still hasn’t happened, but can you blame a guy for trying to manifest a lovely lady?
In conclusion, I’ll leave you with this: Whatever plan you have in the works for yourself, be prepared if LIFE shows up to alter it or toss it out the window, but also be open to the arrival of new positive opportunities that could do the same to your plans. It’s your plan and your responsibility to make the most of it.
