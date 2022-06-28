“I’m thankful there weren’t cameras everywhere when I was a kid.”
I don’t know how many times I have heard the sentiment expressed by someone over the age of 40. It’s probably not hard for most of us to think back to some time when we were younger when something unplanned or unexpected happened which would be a million-view TikTok video today.
A friend of mine recently had her oldest child go through the rite of passage known as having your wisdom teeth removed and it resulted in another humorous video of her kid coming out of the anesthesia. It wasn’t quite “David After Dentist” level but she was certainly pondering some of life’s greatest mysteries, like “Why is the yellow M&M so dumb?”
While I’m very glad there weren’t cameras around for most of my youth, I almost wish they had been for the time I had my wisdom teeth removed at a dental surgeon’s office in Chambersburg, PA. The reason? According to all the nurses and the dentist, I was quite amusing for about 10 minutes as the medication was kicking in, I showed a surprising knowledge of baseball strategy, and I showed an immense amount of Philadelphia sports fan hate for a particular pitcher.
I was in college at the time, and it was band camp week, so I was really unhappy I was missing rehearsals for the upcoming season. My folks had arranged the surgery date and I was basically stuck going because it was their insurance plan. So we trekked the 15 miles down PA State Route 696 to the doctor’s office on a very hot, very humid day. (In hindsight, it was the perfect day to take off from band camp, but when you’re 19 you’ll play music anytime, anywhere regardless of the weather.)
I remember being taken back a long hallway to a room where I was placed into your typical dentist’s chair, although there were more assistants in the room than I usually experienced in regular checkups. An IV was hooked to my arm and they said I’d feel funny for a little bit and then I’d be out.
The next thing I remembered was waking up in a dark room, which wasn’t the surgery suite, laying on a hospital-style bed, with my mother making a very happy smile when I finally came around and recognized her. She immediately went out in the hallway and came back with a nurse who began to check my vitals.
“Boy, you really hate Terry Mulholland, don’t ya?” the nurse said. (Terry Mulholland was a pitcher for God’s baseball team, the Philadelphia Phillies, from 1989 to 1993 and 1996.)
I remember being surprised by the statement, but it did confirm my intense dislike for the choke artist, er, I mean, starting pitcher for the Phils, and wondered how she knew about it.
She smiled and told mom all was OK and the doctor would be in.
He came in, checked me over, and then said he learned something new about when to call for and not call for a sacrifice bunt in a baseball game thanks to me. Mom laughed, and then the doctor explained I had a reaction to the anesthesia he had not seen prior to this particular day.
I went “under” in the sense I wasn’t really coherent with my surroundings, but I continued to have in-depth conversations with Philadelphia Phillies baseball players which I could see in the room. Apparently the nurses found it very amusing I was talking to John Kruk, Darren Daulton, Lenny Dykstra, and others. Apparently, it was a really good discussion about offensive strategy and how I didn’t like manager Nick Leyva’s handling of the team.
The dentist then said I surprised everyone by suddenly shouting at the top of my lungs at Terry Mulholland who apparently had snuck into the room. I will translate what the doctor said I was yelling from “Philadelphia Sports Fan” into something which can be published in a family newspaper.
“You [expletive deleted] [expletive deleted] bum! Get your [expletive deleted] [expletive deleted] out of here! You’ll [expletive deleted] this whole thing up you [expletive deleted]!”
After about 15 seconds of letting Terry know exactly what I thought of him, his family history, and apparently his dog, they said I suddenly stopped, turned my head as if I was looking at someone, said “OK, Mike, OK” and then went into a deep sleep.
The doctor asked me who I saw which calmed me down almost immediately and I said while I couldn’t really remember, my baseball hero has always been Phillies’ Hall of Famer Michael Jack Schmidt, so it would stand to reason if I looked up and heard “Mike” tell me to just relax, I’d listen without question.
A few of the other nurses would walk past the room, look in, and then smile; I guess I really put on a good show for them. I know if the video existed today I would probably do all I can to keep it off the internet, since you don’t normally (when you’re 19) want this kind of thing out in public. Years later, you can laugh at it, but not in the moment.
So while I’m glad we didn’t have cameras back then, thus avoiding internet infamy, I wish I had a recording where I could go back and perhaps savor some of the moments when I thought I was in a room talking to my favorite baseball players.
OK. Not really.
Honestly?
I’d just liked to have seen how happy I was when I told Mulholland I thought he was a bum.
It’s a Philadelphia sports fan thing.
