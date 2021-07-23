I have friends who consider The Princess Bride to be the best film ever. Romantic comedy? Yes. Fantasy adventure? Yes. Satire? Yes. Films involving a 7-foot tall professional wrestler? Yes. Rodents of Unusual Size? Well, I don’t want to post spoilers.
Well, maybe one spoiler. There is a character in the movie with the name Vizzini. This man believes he’s a mastermind with an amazing intellect, when in reality he’s just full of himself. In one scene, he claims to be smarter than Plato, Aristotle, and Socrates. Yet he’s able to get two henchmen to follow him (including the late, great professional wrestler Andre the Giant) and leads to an exchange that has been the source of many unique conversations through the years.
You see, Vizzini keeps using the word “inconceivable” when something he planned does not come to fruition. For example, when they cut a rope the hero is climbing and he grabs the side of the cliff instead of falling, Vizzini says it’s “inconceivable.” (The dictionary definition of that word? “Not capable of being imagined or grasped mentally; unbelievable.”)
When Vizzini uses the word after the cliff incident, one of his minions, Inigo Montoya, drops a quotable line.
“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
I began to think about words we use that don’t really fit the true definition, but convey the same meaning. For example, when we want to say “horrific abomination before the Lord” we instead say “unsweet tea.”
Another word that has been twisted so much in its use that the true definition is hardly ever the basis for comment is “bias.”
As in “media bias.”
Media bias. The thing millions of people are claiming is happening on an everyday regular basis by any media outlet that prints or broadcasts. Many times, the article or story in question wasn’t even read or viewed by the person claiming bias, because they “know” the reporter whom they’ve never met nor even spoken to for one conversation is a demonic hellhound for the other side of your chosen political stance.
This “media bias” is absolutely there on the national level. It’s been studied, documented, and proven. For example, Fox News reports from a right-wing perspective on the political spectrum. CNN, left-wing. NewsMax, far right. MSNBC, far left.
True impartiality, or as close as you can get when human beings are involved, is rare. Ad Fontes Media, who has been doing a “Media Bias Chart” for years, has very few outlets listed in their 2021 list as straight down the middle. Most of them are financial reporting outlets, such as Forbes, Fortune, Financial Times, CNBC (NBC’s business channel), and Financial Press. The more “news” outlets in the middle were the Christian Science Monitor and Stars and Stripes, the military’s newspaper.
Of those showing a little bias, the closest mainstream outlets were CBS & the BBC (slightly left) and the Wall Street Journal (slightly right.)
The AllSides Media Bias Chart is similar, although they say the Wall Street Journal, BBC, USA Today, and Associated Press are considered “center.”
All over the internet in social media channels we see a hue and cry for “impartial journalism.” We want our stories to be “free from bias!” We want to see “biased journalists” run out of town on a rail.
So, what is the dictionary definition of bias? Let’s use the noun definitions, since the adjective and adverb just mean cutting diagonally.
1. a particular tendency, trend, inclination, feeling, or opinion, especially one that is preconceived or unreasoned;
2. unreasonably hostile feelings or opinions about a social group; prejudice.
3. an oblique or diagonal line of direction, especially across a woven fabric.
4. Statistics. a systematic as opposed to a random distortion of a statistic as a result of sampling procedure.
Obviously, no one mentioning media bias is concerned with definition three. They assume definition one; they assume definition two; they assume definition four applies to any factual information.
The definition of bias does NOT include:
1. Something negative printed or broadcast about a person, group, or politician that you personally like or agree with;
2. Something positive printed or broadcast about a person, group, or politician that you personally dislike or disagree with;
3. Direct quotes of elected officials, entertainers, or other public figures;
4. Basic statistics about things like city/county/state revenue.
Now, a biased piece of journalism could contain those items, but that doesn’t mean those items are in and of themselves biased. For an article to be biased, you would need things like manipulated quotes, quotes intentionally taken out of context, or manipulated data.
So, since we’ve seen the dictionary definition of bias, let’s look at the definition of balanced:
1. being in harmonious or proper arrangement or adjustment, proportion, etc.
To clarify that, let’s use the synonyms suggested by dictionary.com: fair, equitable, just, impartial, evenhanded.
So, do people really want to have a balanced article on a controversial or political issue? If they’re presented with one, will they recognize it and use it to make a wise decision on a situation?
I recently tested that theory.
Last Saturday, we ran an article that informed you about a statement released by Branson Mayor Larry Milton regarding COVID-19. I wrote the article in a very specific manner to make sure it was as balanced as the article could be.
1. We quoted the mayor’s entire statement without any editing.
2. All references to the Mayor’s statement referenced what Milton said in his statement.
3. All references to COVID-19 case data came directly from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services raw data.
4. Despite the majority of online comments to the Mayor’s statement being against his position, we provided an equal amount of reader comments with three in favor of the Mayor, and three against him.
That’s it. No editorializing. No spin.
No bias based on the true dictionary definition.
The article was the very thing we are continually told readers want from their news sources: fair, equitable, just, impartial, evenhanded, balanced.
Responses came from both sides, and it came quickly. Very little reasoned, serious discussion. A lot of strongly worded opinions...which means...a statement of a personal view, attitude or appraisal. Personal view, of course, coming from that person’s chosen side of the socio-political spectrum...thus...bias.
The problem is that many have taken it upon themselves to “recenter” the definition of bias. If you are conservative or liberal, you define that as unbiased, and thus skew the true bias chart (shown in graphic above.)
The top line is the true political spectrum. The middle is a skewed view of bias by someone who recenters the chart with conservative as center. The bottom is a skewed view of bias by someone who recenters the chart with liberal as center.
We at Branson Tri-Lakes News are dedicated to providing you with impartial, balanced, bias-free stories, based on the true definition of bias.
We can’t stop you from creating your own definitions, but perhaps, if you stopped for a moment after reading an article to ask if it’s really biased, or if perhaps your biases are skewing the center, we might have less arguments, more discussions, and find more solutions to the problems in our community that impact all of us.
