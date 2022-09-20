I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
We lived in Grove, Oklahoma before I was old enough to attend school. I don’t remember much about it. I know we lived in a white, two story house and the kid next door ate a worm once. Aside from that, it’s a blur.
From there, we moved to Arkansas, settling in a little town called Mena, where I attended kindergarten. There wasn’t much there back then and looking back, it kind of reminds me of a John Mellencamp song.
When I was in first and second grade, we lived in Bossier City, Louisiana, not far from Shreveport, and then from third to ninth grade, we lived in Poteau, Oklahoma, home of Cavanal Hill, world’s highest hill, according to the sign which sat at its base. As I recall, Poteau was flat (except for Cavanal Hill), but beautiful. Then, near the end of my freshman year in high school, we made our way back home to these Ozark hills.
My mom and dad had purchased a mobile home and put it in the Misty Mountain Trailer Park, north of Branson. Technically, it was a Walnut Shade address. I lived in Walnut Shade, attended Branson High School and was on the Highlandville exchange for phone service, which meant most anywhere you called other than Highlandville back then, was long distance. Oh, the horror for a teenager, not being able to call anyone.
The trailer park still exists today, and can be seen from Highway 65.
In the summer of 1992, I made friends with a person who is still one of my greatest friends to this very day, even though we are now separated by several states. His name is Eddie, and his family nearly instantly became my second family. Over the years, I would accompany them on picnics, eat many dinners at their home, and even stay the night there often. Eddie’s step dad became a very important and very loved male role model in my life. Eddie’s mom was like a second mom to me. They both passed from the effects of COVID in recent months, and they are greatly missed.
Eddie and I had a lot of mutual friends and I suspect I owe him for those friendships. We played ball together and hung out during the summer months, going to movies or whatever teenagers did back then. In those early years being back in the Ozarks, we spent a lot of those summer days playing baseball on a big hill (we’re not flat like Oklahoma) and at night, we’d walk around or maybe play video games. We’d often listen to music and talk about girls.
One particular summer night, the two of us along with another boy, who lived out at Misty Mountain, decided to do something very stupid. Back in those days, Highway 65 was only two lanes; one traveling north and the other traveling south. The entrance to the trailer park back then was dangerous, as there was no turning lane and it was just on the other side of a hill.
During the day when it was busy, it was nothing out of the ordinary to hear the screeching of tires as a vehicle had to come to an abrupt stop, due to another’s vehicle turning into the trailer park. There was occasionally an accident there, and many near accidents. At night though, it wasn’t too bad….unless you had three stupid kids out in the bushes, who were up to no good.
That night, that’s where we were, up in some bushes near a billboard, in the dark of night. I don’t know what possessed us to do such a dumb thing, but the three of us sat there giggling like idiots, grabbing rocks and throwing them at the trailer of a semi truck as it went by. I think we knew better than to throw rocks at the actual truck, but it didn’t stop us from targeting the trailer.
My memory is a little fuzzy, but I believe one semi drove by and we hit the trailer, and it kept driving without incident. Another went by though and when we hit the trailer with rocks, it slowed down and began honking its horn loudly. The truck proceeded to drive by, as the three of us sat there like punks, giggling away.
Shortly thereafter, we got busted. We could hear someone approaching on foot, when a voice called out from the top of the hill.
“Who’s down there?”, the voice shouted. It was Connie, the landlady.
Connie and her husband rented the trailer park lots and owned the store at the top of the hill. They were nice folks. On the night in question though, we were terrified of the prospect of Connie discovering our deeds.
In a panic, the three of us hid in the brush and remained silent. I guess we had hoped Connie would just go away, and we could run off never to be discovered, but she didn’t go anywhere. She persistently called out, and when we realized she wasn’t going to leave, we came out of the brush and showed ourselves to her. An angry Connie let us know how dumb our actions were, and how dangerous it was, and rightfully so. Somehow, I think we were oblivious to just how dangerous our actions really were. Connie made sure we knew she would be contacting our parents, and I thought for sure this was the beginning of an early demise of three stupid kids.
To my surprise, that was the last I ever heard of the situation. My parents never said anything. Eddie’s parents never said anything, and I’m pretty sure they would’ve killed him. The other kid never got in trouble either, but he usually got away with quite a bit anyway. Still, just the act of getting caught scared us. On top of the possibility of getting in trouble by our parents for what we did, we could have probably all very well been evicted.
Our foolishness wasn’t limited to this particular event, but it was certainly one of the dumber things we did. One could assume such actions are caused by a lack of common sense. Personally, I believe it was probably hormones.
Regardless of those ignorant things we did as kids, I’m happy for the memories and good times we had at Misty Mountain. I’m thankful for people like Connie, who scared some sense into us. It’s an unfortunate thing we aren’t born into this world with all the wisdom we need to navigate through life without making bad choices. Some lessons are easier learned the hard way, I suppose.
If anything, I know this: rocks are better used for skipping across a lake. Be good, friends, and stay well.
