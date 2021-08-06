I have a friend who, for all the years I’ve known them, holds an unshakable belief that our friends and family who shuffle off the mortal coil are still watching over us and if we pay attention, will communicate with us.
I’m not talking “call out the Branson Ghost Exterminators” level hauntings that end up as a bad 90 minute film on Netflix. I’m talking little things, like showing up late at the bakery and they have only one left of your favorite kind of doughnut. Perhaps you’re running late and can’t find your keys, when you trip and fall, allowing you to see them just under the edge of the couch.
They’re a firm believer that situations like that are not just random chance, but our loved ones still looking out for us on the other side.
Now, I’ve never put too much stock in what my friend says regardless of their sincerity. They’re pretty rational outside of this position, other than their undying fanship of Barry Manilow, so I usually just endure their stories with a smile before changing the subject at the earliest opportunity.
When my mother died at the end of April, my friend was a rock of support and I’m very grateful they were there to help me navigate the twisting dirt road of emotions called grief that I daily walk. However, they also used the situation to remind me of their position.
“You need to watch out,” they told me. “Your mom is going to do something to let you know she’s watching over you.”
I politely said I would, never actually intending to do it, but for some reason their words stuck in the back of my mind. It was because of that I noticed something that has me at least open to the idea my friend is not completely crazy.
Now, I have to give you a little background so you understand the things that have me rethinking my friend’s heavenly watchover theory.
I am a HUGE fan of the Canadian power trio Rush. They have been my favorite band since a friend’s older, pot smoking neighbor let us borrow a copy of the band’s classic “Moving Pictures” in 1981. As a young kid who was a drummer, the band’s drummer Neil Peart became my god, and I ended up seeing the band live 64 times before they retired.
The band was so much a part of my life that before I became a Christian I would often ask folks, “who’s better, God or Neil Peart?” When they’d answer with one of the choices, I’d say “Wrong! Neil Peart is God.” Even after I became a Christian and put Christ first, I had a pastor friend who would joke that in my mind if Jesus ever stopped walking suddenly Neil Peart would immediately run into Christ’s back.
My parents would often look for Rush related memorabilia as a way to bless their son. When Peart died in 2020, they had a large custom-made wall hanging made showing Peart behind his drum kit and gave it to me for Christmas because they knew “it would be something I would treasure.” I don’t break into tears often, but I sure did that Christmas morn.
Rush’s first real breakthrough album was 1976’s “2112.” The album’s title track was an over 20 minute symphonic rock piece about a futuristic world where an elite group controls the masses, including the music they can hear, and what happens when a young man discovers the freedom of a guitar and making his own music.
It happens to be one of my favorite Rush albums.
I tell you all of that to tell you this...
I drive a Toyota Prius. Not because I’m some uber-hippy trying to save the planet, but because I’m cheap and hate paying for gas. I like getting 50-52 miles per gallon because it means I usually only have to fill my tank once every seven to ten days.
On the way home from my mother’s funeral in Pennsylvania, I stopped in Kentucky for the night. The next morning, I filled up the car’s tank to carry me the rest of the way home.
The pump automatically stopped at $21.12.
I remember looking at it and thinking that it was really cool that it stopped on the title of the Rush album, but I didn’t put any special thought into it beyond that.
The following week when I went to fill up the car at the Rapid Roberts down the street from my house the pump automatically stopped at $21.12.
This time I again noticed the Rush connection but didn’t connect. At that time, it was two consecutive trips to the gas pump.
A week later, I was in Republic for something that ended up a complete waste of time and realized I needed to put gas in the car. So I stopped at the Kum & Go on U.S. 60 and the pump automatically shut off at $21.12.
I noticed this one and realized stopping at $21.12 happened for what I thought at the time was twice in a month. My friend’s words came into my mind about watching for signs that my mother was still watching over me.
When I realized it happened three times in a row, it stopped happening to me.
Would mom put the title of one of my favorite Rush albums in a pattern that my Asperger syndrome driven mind would catch? She absolutely would have done that, because the one way my mother could always connect to me even in my darkest times of life was through music, and usually through something related to Rush.
Still, my journalist mind said three straight times of the same number at the pump just had to be some kind of coincidence. I’m sure there was a simple, easy explanation as to why this happened and that it happened all the time.
I reached out to Dr. Donald Tosh at Evangel University. Dr. Tosh graduated in 1981 with a PhD in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Alberta. I thought if anyone could tell me the odds of that happening at random, it would be Dr. Tosh.
He calculated the odds of the three amounts hitting the same number on three different pumps in three different locations as being as high as 1 in 500,000.
According to the National Safety Council, that means the chance of this happening is much more rare than my being struck by lightning in my life (1 in 15,300 chance), coming in contact with a live electric line (1 in 45,774), or even having a “Threat to breathing due to cave-in, falling earth and other substances” which has a 1 in 173,562 chance of happening.
The closest comparison would be the chance each year that I would be executed by the government (a 1 in 503,435 chance for journalists, but you never know what the future will hold.)
Reading the email from Dr. Tosh, then looking at the report from the National Safety Council that says it’s almost three times as likely I’ll die from a cave-in than those numbers popping up on the gas pumps three times, it made me realize something.
Maybe I owe my friend an apology.
