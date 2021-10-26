One day without warning, I became something I never thought I would. I had become a Cat Dad.
On January 12, 2021, I adopted my first pet. I grew up on a farm, which was uniquely located at the corner of the highway and a dirt road. Perfect for dumping unwanted animals, so as a kid I had an unlimited amount of dogs and cats showing up at my doorstep. I had a ton of cats on the farm growing up. The last cat I had, Diego Gandalf Orsen III, uniquely named after the saber-tooth tiger from the film “Ice Age,” “The Lord of the Rings” wizard and actor Orson Bean.
As I have lived in Branson now since 2015, the amount of strays showing up to my doorstep has been zero. However, I’ve still had a furry friend in my life. Ripley, the dog adopted by my roommate Josh, has been a part of my daily life since 2017. Since moving in, I’ve become somewhat of an uncle to her.
I got all the joys of having a pet, with none of the responsibilities. It’s pretty great to get an unlimited supply of dog cuddles and never have to buy any dog food. Of course, I’ve made sure Ripley always has plenty of food and water, let her outside and even taken her on frequent walks.
But at the end of the day, Ripley retires to Josh’s room and I, who tends to be a bit of a night owl, often found myself alone in the house for hours.
I was scrolling through Facebook one day when I noticed The Taney County Animal Shelter had posted about a Boxer/mix dog up for adoption. Of course he was a very well built and handsome pup, but what drew me to him was the name the shelter gave him; Timothy. I found myself going back to the Facebook post at the end of the work day and thought, ‘I’ll just go have a look and see if Timothy and I would be a good match.’
At the shelter I inquired about the newly sheltered doggy and was taken straight to him. Sadly, upon our meeting I realized that he and I were not meant to be. The good news is, less than a week after I went to visit Timothy, I learned he had been reunited with his previous owners.
While at the shelter, I went ahead and looked around. Not meaning to, but I stumbled into where they kept the cats and kittens. It was there I discovered Sabrina. Unlike the other cats, she was calm, laying down and pretty chill. Her relaxed nature drew me to her. Pretty soon I was holding her, playing with her and filling out a form to foster her for a week to see if she would be a good fit for myself and probably more importantly, Ripley.
Ripley immediately took to her and Sabrina immediately took to curling up on my belly while I sat in my recliner. By that night I knew Sabrina was here to stay. As for her relaxed nature, that didn’t last long. Turns out Sabrina was actually sick and had worms. So a couple of pills and good poops later, I suddenly had an active, playful, overzealous, rambunctious 1-year old on my hands.
It’s been an interesting 10 months as a Cat Dad, but I’m learning new things every day. I’ll have some more stories to share soon on how my life has changed since adopting Sabrina, including the time she nearly (accidentally) clawed out my eyeball. So stay tuned!
