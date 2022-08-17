Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News.
I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
I love the Ozarks region and I am convinced there is no better place to live. I also enjoy history, which led me to create Ozarks Ephemera in September of 2018. A few of you might know about it. It’s an online presence (primarily Facebook) for all things Ozarks related. I post a lot of pictures and images of postcards, old advertisements and such, regarding the Ozarks region, along with an occasional story or article. I believe it is important to keep the past alive. We don’t have to live in it, but we should certainly remember it!
Aside from the Ozarks, I am a lover of print and design. I enjoy tangible, visual things like magazines, old photos and trading cards. I love music, and there is nothing better than holding an album and studying its art and reading lyric sheets while listening to it. I also love baseball, and while I do have a favorite team, we won’t talk about that here. I just really love the game. I’m a dog person. If we meet and you have one, I’ll probably pet it....with your permission, of course.
I am a husband of a wonderful wife of nearly 23 years and the father of three amazing sons and a lovely daughter-in-law. In November, I will become a grandfather for the first time. He shall call me “Poppy”, and we will have all kinds of fun. Imagine Royal Tenenbaum (if you haven’t seen that film you need to check it out). That’s about it, really; I’m a pretty simple person.
Back in May, I had seen that the newspaper was looking for a reporter, and having a love for the area and an enjoyment of writing, I decided to express my interest in the position. A few moons later, here I am, writing this condensed autobiography. At the age of 45, I’m kind of at a point in life where I believe if you want something, you should just go for it. Life is too short, y’all. Go for it.
I look forward to my work here at Branson Tri-Lakes News, and hope you will come along with me on the ride. My goal is to be informed, and to give you accurate and trustworthy information, and to serve this community that I love. I’ll see you out there in the wild.
