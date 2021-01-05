WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — The Hollister Lady Tigers bounced back from a tough, down-to-the-wire loss to Miller to win their 10th game of the season.
The Hollister girls placed third in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic after defeating Ash Grove 47-42 on Dec. 30.
Their record of 10-1, as of Jan. 3, is tied for best in the area with their fellow Tigers boys team, which is also 10-1 after defeating Forsyth.
After their performance through the first five weeks of the season, the Lady Tigers were ranked in Class 4 as one of the top teams to face. Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey leads her team this season in scoring, with an average over 22 points. Junior Gabby Franciskovich is the only other Lady Tigers with a double-digit average of 11.
Head coach Jimmy Lincoln said his team is starting to fill the holes it needs to be successful this season, but there’s still plenty of work left to be done.
The Lady Tigers play this week Monday, Jan. 4, at Mt. Vernon and Thursday, Jan. 7, at Aurora.
