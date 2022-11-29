Reeds Spring Wolves.jpg

The Wolves advance to the Class 3 State Championship.

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

The Reeds Spring Wolves make history as they take a big win over Sullivan to head to the Class 3 State Football Championship Game next Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Wolves pulled away from the pack as they took an impressive win of 49-20 over the visiting Sullivan Eagles in front of more than 2,000 fans at Carl Langley Field on Saturday, Nov. 26. 

Reeds Sprin 1.jpg

After the first touchdown, scored by the Eagles, the Wolves prevented much movement from Sullivan during the first half.
Reeds Sprin 2.jpg

No. 13 James Dowdy, No. 10 Daniel Fliflet, and No. 5 Adam Lewis tackling the runner from Sullivan.
Reeds Sprin 6.jpg

No. 20 Kicker Miguel Campos scored the extra point.
Reeds Sprin 8.jpg

No. 13 James Dowdy avoiding the tackle.

The Eagles took a lead early in the game 6-0, but the Wolves answered back quickly by tying up the score and then taking the lead with a good kick by No. 20 Miguel Campo. The two teams battled for the rest of the first half, neither allowing the other much ground. 

Reeds Spring 4.jpg

No. 20 Kicker Miguel Campos punting the ball next to No. 21 Ben Fuller.
Reeds Spring 5.jpg

The Wolves in formation.
Reeds Spring 3.jpg

The Wolves Cheer Squad

The score was tied 14-14 heading into the end of the second quarter. With seven seconds on the clock in the first half, the Wolves went for the touchdown when they had the ball on their own 19 yard line. Junior quarterback No. 7 Blandy Burall bought some time and threw the ball as far as he could for junior wide receiver No. 13 James Dowdy. Between two defenders, Dowdy jumped up and caught the ball and went 81 yards for the touchdown, which put the Wolves in the lead 21-14.  

Reeds Spring 7.jpg

The Wolves in the middle of a play.
Reeds Spring 9.jpg

No. 7 Quarterback Blandy Burall trying to find an open man to pass the ball to.
Reeds Spring 10 .jpg

The Eagles taking down No. 23 Preson Blubaugh as he attempted to break through the line.

Both teams came out fighting early in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns, the Wolves No. 2 Tracen Cobb bringing in the first touchdown of the third quarter. The Wolves controlled the rest of the second half, with a kick-off return by Dowdy and a fumble return by No. 5 senior Adam Lewis for two more touchdowns in the third. In the fourth quarter, No. 1 Addison Abshire brought in the last touchdown for the Wolves, bringing the final score to 49-20. 

Reeds Spring 13.jpg

No. 52 Sebastian Michaud tackling the runner.
Reeds Spring 11.jpg

No. 23 Preston Blubaugh runs the ball.
Reeds Spring 14.jpg

The Wolves defensive line trying to hold back the Eagles.
Reeds Spring 12.jpg

No. 13 James Dowdy catches the ball.

Helping the Wolves take their team to the State Championship was No. 23 senior Preston Blubaugh who rushed for 117 yards. No. 56 senior Josh Lowe had a big impact on the game in his defensive line position bringing the Eagles to a halt. Dowdy caught seven passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns plus a kick-off return for a touchdown and No. 5 senior Adam Lewis, who got the Wolves defense a touchdown with the fumble recovery return in the third quarter. Burall, the first 2,000-yard passer in Reeds Spring history, finished the game 12-for-19 with 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Reeds Spring James Dowdy Tracen Cobb.jpg

No. 2 Tracen Cobb and No. 13 James Dowdy trying to intercept the ball.
Reeds Spring No. 13 James Dowdy.jpg

No. 13 James Dowdy catches the ball and takes it to the endzone for a touchdown.
Reeds Spring James Dowdyjpg

No. 13 James Dowdy jumps to catch the ball.

 

Reeds Spring Head Football Coach Andy McFarland said the team has worked hard and has been driven to make improvements to go as far as they can. 

“I’m so proud of everything that they’ve done this year,” McFarland said. “We got to this point for a reason. It was our kids being dedicated to making improvements and not being satisfied with the status quo.”

McFarland said he told the players to leave it all on the field and continue this history making season. 

“I told them this is the first time in school history we’ve ever been there,” McFairland said. “Let’s not be satisfied with just making it, let’s go win.”

The win not only sends the Wolves to their first ever State Championship Game, but sets a new record for number of football wins in a season as Reeds Spring is now 11-2 for the season. 

Reeds Spring (11-2 overall) will face undefeated and top-ranked Cardinal Ritter (13-0 overall) this Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Class 3 state championship game at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.

