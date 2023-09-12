Blue Eye Soccer Club is now accepting sign-ups for its fall soccer league.
A part of the Ozark Mountain Soccer League, the Blue Eye Soccer Club welcomes any child ages 3 to 15, regardless of where they currently attend school. Homeschoolers are also welcome and encouraged to play.
New sign-ups are taking place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, Sept. 21. Practices have already begun.The first game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30. The cost is $40 per child, which includes registration, jersey and a ball.
For more information, visit Blue Eye Soccer Club on Facebook.
