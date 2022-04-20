Two Blue Eye High School students will advance to the 2022 high school fishing national championship later this year. Trey Lippe and Colton Spinning of Blue Eye qualified after placing fourth in the regional tournament on April 9.
The duo caught four bass for a total weigh in of 9 pounds, 12 ounces.
The MLF High School Fishing Open at Table Rock Lake presented by Favorite Fishing had a field of 49 teams who competed in the no-entry fee tournament. In the MLF and The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing competition, the top 10% of teams competing advanced to the High School Fishing National Championship.
TheMLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Table Rock Lake was hosted by Explore Branson. The next event for High School Fishing anglers will be the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open on Smith Mountain Lake, April 30 in Huddleston, Virginia.
MLF High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing tournaments are free, two-person (team) events for students in grades 7-12 and are open to any MLF and TBF Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club. The top 10% of teams at each Open event, along with the TBF High School Fishing state championships, will advance to the 2022 High School Fishing National Championship. The 2022 MLF High School Fishing National Championship will be held on Pickwick and Wilson Lakes in Florence, Alabama, from June 22 through June 25, and is hosted by the Florence-Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The High School Fishing National Champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice and advance to the 2022 MLF Toyota Series Championship to compete as co-anglers.
For complete details and updated tournament information, visitMajorLeagueFishing.com.
