Two Link Academy basketball players were selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games in Chicago.
Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh of Link Academy in Branson are amongst 48 players who will take the court this March for the 45th annual games, according to a press release from the McDonald’s All-American Games.
These high school seniors, comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country, were selected from more than 760 nominated players by a committee of basketball experts. Phillips and Walsh take their place alongside more than 1,584 high school players to be named to the McDonald’s All American Games since 1977. Previous players who have been named to the team include: Michael Jordan, Breanna Stewart, LeBron James, Trae Young, Kobe Bryant, Jalen Green, and many more.
“We are honored to have both Julian & Jordan represent the Branson area McDonald’s as they attend school and play ball here. We know they have a bright future ahead and we can’t wait to cheer them on in the McDonald’s All American game!” local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andy Ruprecht said in the release.
Tickets for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are available now through Ticketmaster. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games live on Tuesday, March 29.
The complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All Americans can be viewed at mcdaag.com.
