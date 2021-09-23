For the first time in 14 years, the Hollister Tigers are bringing the Backyard Battle trophy home.
The Tigers defeated Reeds Spring 26-20 on Thursday night.
Hollister junior Blake Russell was responsible for three of Hollister’s four touchdowns.
Both teams relied on their offensive group to get the job done. Reeds Spring was the only to attempt any type of field goal — and that was early in the first quarter.
Hollister moves to 4-1. Reeds Spring falls to 3-2. Hollister will play Aurora at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at home. Reeds Spring travels to Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.