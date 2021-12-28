The golf courses at Big Cedar Lodge continue to rack up national awards, with Payne’s Valley the latest to capture a major honor.
Golf Digest named the course the Best New Public Course in North America for 2021.
“We are honored to have received this ranking from Golf Digest, one of the oldest and most respected golf publications in the sport,” Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris said in a press release. “We envisioned this course to provide an immersive journey that combines a high level golf experience with the natural wonder of its surroundings. The course layout showcases the breathtaking beauty of the Ozarks and provides a way for golfers to experience nature as they enjoy the game. This new golf course is everything we dreamed of and more. We are proud and very grateful to Tiger for what he and his remarkably talented team helped us create here at Payne’s Valley, we are humbled to see that so many others feel the same.”
The distinctive feature of Payne’s Valley is that Morris and Tiger Woods collaborated on a “nature golf” concept. The holes for the course were designed in a way to highlight the natural hills of the Ozarks. The cavern system, waterfalls, and other natural landmarks were taken into account in the course’s design.
The course has previously been recognized for its work preserving the nature surrounding it by being named an Audubon Sanctuary for its environmental stewardship.
The win for Payne’s Valley marks the second time a Big Cedar Lodge course has won the honor; Ozarks National won the award in 2019.
Improvements to the course continue as a new “comfort station” will open at the turn in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.