Saturday, April 17
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Lincoln Christian University
Branson Soccer Invitational
Monday, April 19
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Sparta
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Hillcrest
4:30 p.m. Forsyth tennis vs. Parkview
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Central (Springfield)
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Forsyth
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Cassville
5 p.m. Forsyth softball at Stockton
5 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Ash Grove
Hollister Track Invitational
Tuesday, April 20
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Missouri Baptist University
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Republic
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Nixa
4:30 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Manfield
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Marshfield
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Purdy
5 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Marionville
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Republic
5 p.m. Hollister softball at Crane
Blue Eye track and field at Cassville
Hollister track and field at Strafford
Wednesday, April 21
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Southwest (Washburn)
Forsyth boys tennis at West Plains Invitational
Thursday, April 22
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Hurley
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Hurley
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Webb City
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Neosho
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Skyline
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball at East Newton
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Hollister
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. New Covenant Academy
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Webb City
5 p.m. Forsyth softball at Fair Grove
Reeds Spring golf at Willard Invitational
Friday, April 23
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Randall University
4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis at Parkview
4:30 p.m Hollister baseball vs. Spokane
Forsyth boys tennis at Waynesville Invitational
Hollister Track Invitational
Saturday, April 24
Hollister at Shelby Estep Memorial Tournament at Marionville High School
