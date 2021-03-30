The Reeds Spring Wolves baseball team defeated Parkview 12-2 in six innings for its first win of the season.
The Wolves traveled north to Springfield to score 10 runs in the first four innings. Parkview kept the game going with two runs in the third, but after a scoreless fifth, Reeds Spring scored two to secure the win.
Nick Brianczyk led the way at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
Justin Locke pitched all six innings for the Wolves, striking out 13 compared to one walk and two hits.
The Wolves hosted Clever on Tuesday and continue their five-game homestand with a game against Fair Grove on Thursday.
The Wolves will host Bolivar on April 6. They will then host Northwest (Hughesville) and Blue Eye on Saturday, April 10.
