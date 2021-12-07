Reeds Spring school sports had ups and downs last week.

Wrestling

Last season RSHS sent two wrestlers to state. These two wrestlers were undefeated at the Bolivar Duals.

“Evan Wilson and Eben Crain both went 5-0 with five pins,” Reeds Spring Director of Communication Ben Fisher said in an email to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Wilson competes at 170 pounds and Crain wrestles at 285.”

The RSHS wrestling team went 2-3 on the day, beating Waynesville and Springfield Central, but losing to Marshfield, Kearney, and School of the Osage, according to Fisher.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolves Jade Watson led in scores last week.

“At the Blue Eye Tournament, the Lady Wolves lost to Blue Eye 68-20 and lost to Spokane 46-23,” Fisher said. “Jade Watson was the leading scorer in both games. She had eight points against Blue Eye and 17 against Spokane.”

Boys Basketball

The Reeds Spring Wolves varsity basketball team suffered losses in the Forsyth Invitational Tournament.

“The boys varsity basketball team went 0-3 in the Forsyth Tournament, losing to Berryville 50-37, Gainesville 56-48, and Forsyth 63-39,” Fisher said. “The freshman team finished fifth in the Rogersville Tournament. They lost to Springfield Catholic on the opening night, and then bounced back to beat Kickapoo and Glendale the following nights.”