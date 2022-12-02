The Hollister Esports team recently wrapped up its season, participating in championship finals.

Cade Shimon took first place and Luke Jackson took third place for the region. All of the Hollister players competed for regional playoffs. At the middle school level, the Esports team had four players who made it into regional playoffs. Of the four, two made it to state and tied for seventh place at the state level. They placed first and second in regional playoffs and also tied for state championship first and second.

Esports Assistant Coach Holly Neal said the best way to explain how the team works, is to compare it to the structure of a track team.

“In the fall, it’s solo,” Neal said. “That means it’s like track; everyone’s on the Hollister team, but they all have their individual scores. We’re all on the Hollister team, but each one has their own.”

Neal said team members are currently preparing for the spring season.

“Right now we’re kind of in the in-between stage of seasons. There is Halo and NHL 22, but we didn’t really have any interest in either of those games so we’re just using the offseason as readiness for the upcoming spring season,” Neal said. “The spring Smash season is crew battle style. Basically, we’ll have one kid who will go against the other schools and if this kid dies, loses all three of his stocks, this kid gets to battle their number two.”

Neal said there is a lot of competition to face in the state and Esports is growing.

“We’re a part of what’s called the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation. So there’s over 100 schools, and I want to say it’s closer to 150. We started our program in November of 2020, and we participated in that spring season for Smash. Our program has grown a lot since we started as far as the games we play,” Neal said. “When we first started, we were competing against big schools in St. Louis, like Francis Howe. It was kind of almost a little bit like, oh my gosh, we just started getting like our butts kicked, essentially. Then they broke us into regions, so that’s why this year we were able to compete against Branson and Reeds Spring who have started up their program. So we’re in regions and then we get to go compete at state.”

Neal said the Esports team benefits students who are already interested in gaming.

“I think it’s a great fit for some of those kids that haven’t quite found something for them to do. You know, after school a lot of kids like to play video games. This gives them an opportunity to do it in a way that’s going to provide a big opportunity for them later,” Neal said. “We have a high school senior who graduated last year, who’s now playing for OTC’s, League of Legends team. That’s pretty cool for us to be able to say, ‘Hey, we actually have a player who’s gone on to college and is playing this at the college,’ so I think that’s big. We can get you college scholarships. So that’s kind of nice. It brings a lot of those skills that they’re already doing at home playing by themselves, whereas now we’re forcing them to be a team. We’re working on skills that they’re not developing at home. We’re adding that coaching piece to them. I think it’s just a big opportunity for kids.”

According to the school’s website, Hollister Esports is a year-long program and is open to all eligible Hollister Middle School and Hollister High School Students. Students must try out to be placed on competitive teams for Overwatch, Smash Brothers, League of Legends, and Rocket League. The teams meet after school throughout the week to develop collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills.

The Esports program is sponsored by Tiger Academy and interested students must be enrolled in the Tiger Academy Program.

For more information about Hollister’s Esports team, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.