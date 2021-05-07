Saturday, May 8
Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks track and field at Reeds Spring High School for the Class 2 District 6 Meet
10 a.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Reeds Spring in the 24th Annual Forsyth Baseball Tournament
10 a.m. Hollister baseball vs. Purdy at Hollister High School in the 24th Annual Forsyth Baseball Tournament
12 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Strafford in the 24th Annual Forsyth Baseball Tournament
Monday, May 10
8:30 a.m. Forsyth boys golf at Island Green Golf Club in Republic, Missouri
8:30 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring boys golf at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri
8:30 a.m. Branson boys golf at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield, Missouri
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Cassville
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Strafford in the 24th Annual Forsyth Baseball Tournament
6:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Marionville in the 24th Annual Forsyth Baseball Tournament
Tuesday, May 11
4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. Reeds Spring in the Class 1 District 10 Tournament
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Monett
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis host Class 2 District 6 Semifinals
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Willard
Blue Eye baseball vs. Billings
Wednesday, May 12
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Camdenton
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Marshfield
College of the Ozarks track and field at NCCAA National Championships in Greenville, Illinois
Thursday, May 13
College of the Ozarks track and field at NCCAA National Championships in Greenville, Illinois
Hollister baseball at McDonald County
Friday, May 14
College of the Ozarks track and field at NCCAA National Championships in Greenville, Illinois
Saturday, May 15
2:30 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Galena at Purdy High School in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament
Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks at Sarcoxie High School for the Class 2 Sectional 3 Meet
Branson at Nixa High School for the Class 5 District 6 Meet
Hollister, Reeds Spring at Lamar High School for the Class 3 District 6 Meet
