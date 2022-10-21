The Forsyth Lady Panthers Volleyball team traveled to Sparta for the Sparta Lady Trojan Invitational.
The Lady Panthers took on teams from; Miller, which they fell to 0-2; Fordland, which they defeated 2-0; Salem, which they lost to 0-2; Ash Grove, who they tied with 1-1; and Ava during the tournament.
During their match up against Ava, Forsyth took a 2-1 victory. This win placed them in 3rd place in the Sparta Tournament.
