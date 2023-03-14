Some of the best youth archers in the state of Missouri will take aim at the Branson Convention Center this weekend for the 2023 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program State Tournament.

The tournament matches begin on Wednesday, March 15, with the championships on Saturday, March 18.

“The tournament began in the early 2000s when the Missouri Department of Conservation started the MoNAST program,” Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation Executive Director Tricia Burkhardt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The program has now been launched in every state for students from 4th grade through 12th grade. There’s three divisions, elementary, middle, and high school, and it’s very inclusive.”

Burkhardt said the program has seen students win events who were missing a limb or had some kind of disability.

“There are multiple ways for a child to compete,” Burkhardt said. “You don’t have to be the most athletic, or the strongest, or the biggest, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for a child to be part of a team sport.”

She said while it is a team sport, it is also an individual sport, which allows students to grow.

“It helps kids learn focus,” Burkhardt said. “They learn determination and perseverance. You have to go to the line and shoot multiple times at 10 meters, and then you go to the line and shoot multiple times from 15 meters.

“One arrow, just a small movement, can make it move differently and the kids have to get over that. They have to just keep going and not let it bother them. It provides life lessons which some kids would never have if they didn’t participate in a team sport.”

Burkhardt said the participation in the sport in Missouri and the attendance at the state tournament have both grown exponentially in the last few years.

“Last year, the state tournament had over 4,300 archers compete,” she said. “We have over 17,500 spectators over the four days of the tournament in Branson. The tournament itself generated over $7.7 million dollars of economic impact for the region.”

She added the organization and participants love the tournament being located in Branson.

“First off, the facility is great,” Burkhardt said. “There are so many things for people to do and it’s usually during spring break, so families can stay down here for a couple days and participate in different things that Branson has to offer. There are just so many things for families to do [in Branson.]”

The tournament first came to Branson in 2017.

Tournament participants and their families and guests will also be able to do much more than watch the tournament as part of the scheduled events. A dog show will take place at the convention center on Thursday, and Thursday evening there will be a private flashlight tour at the Branson Titanic Museum. A “Convention Scavenger Hunt” will take place on Friday and Saturday, and Bass Pro Shops’ Wonders of Wildlife museum will be bringing live animals for a special “animal encounter” event.

More information about the event can be found online at mochf.org.