The Blue Eye Archery team traveled to Laclede County on Friday, Feb. 10, to participate in the Elementary 3D State Qualifier in Conway, MO.
Coach Michael Horn said the rules for 3D allowed for Blue Eye to split into three teams for the tournament.
“Competing against other elementary archers from Joel E Barber, Sparta, Laquey, and Conway, our first 5th grade team won the tournament championship with a team score of 1325 over second place Sparta at 1224, while our second team finished 3rd with a score of 985, while our third team finished in 4th place at 598,” Horn said. “The first team had 23 bullseyes, the second team had 8, and our third team had 5 of their own for a team total of 36.”
The team score of 1325 qualifies Blue Eye for the State Tournament in the team division. Karson Jones won the boys Gold medal with a score of 253, Meryn Painter won the Girls Gold with a score of 241 and Jasper Parton won the boys Bronze with a score of 241. 19 Bulldogs unofficially qualified for 3D State with scores of 140 and above.
Peyton Cooley joined Jones, and Parton in the boys Top 10 at 7th place with a score of 219. On the girls side, Delany Parten finished in 5th place with a score of 169, Charlotte Carlsen finished in 8th place at 149, while Olivia Phillips finished 9th at 146 with two bullseyes. Andrea Archer claimed her first ever Top 10 finish at 10th place with also at 146 with one bullseye, making a total of 5 Lady Bulldogs in the Top 10 for the second straight tournament.
The tournament championship is Blue Eye’s third of the season. The team will now begin preparing for the MONASP State Tournament in mid-March, which takes place in Branson. The team plans to host a home practice 3D shoot on Saturday March 4.
