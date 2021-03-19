Blue Eye boys

Junior Ryan Cardenzana - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League

Junior Lance Clark - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League

Junior Isaiah Mitchell - First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)

Branson boys

Junior Ethan Jones - Second Team All-Central Ozark Conference

Junior Kyle Scharbrough - First Team All-Central Ozark Conference, All-District Team (Class 6 District 11) 

Forsyth boys

Senior Hunter Creson - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference

Senior Gavin Lux - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference

Senior Buck Sanders - First Team All-Mid-Lakes Conference, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Hollister boys

Junior Josh Barlow - First Team All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Senior Cole Jones - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Sophomore Garrett Snyder - Second Team All-Big 8 East

 

Reeds Spring boys

Junior Ty Cooper - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 12)

 

School of the Ozarks boys

Senior Gideon Martin - Honorable Mention All-Mark Twain Conference

Junior Israel Reynolds - First Team All-Mark Twain Conference, All-District Team (Class 1 District 4)

Blue Eye girls

Head coach Ken Elfrink - Class 2 District 11 Coach of the Year

Junior Avery Arnold - SouthWest Central League Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)

Junior Riley Arnold - SouthWest Central League MVP, First Team All-SouthWest Central League, Class 2 District 11 MVP, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)

Junior Makayla Johnson - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League

Junior Kyla Warren - First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)

Forsyth girls

Freshman Savannah Koen - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference

Senior Trinti Sullenger - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference

Senior Scarlett Texeira - Second Team All-Mid-Lakes Conference, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Hollister girls

Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey - First Team All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Junior Gabby Franciskovich - All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)

Sophomore Brisa Gere - Second Team All-Big 8 East

Reeds Spring girls

Junior Jade Watson - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 12)

 

School of the Ozarks girls

Senior Macy Martin - Honorable Mention All-Mark Twain Conference, All-District Team (Class 1 District 4)

