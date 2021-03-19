Blue Eye boys
Junior Ryan Cardenzana - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League
Junior Lance Clark - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League
Junior Isaiah Mitchell - First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)
Branson boys
Junior Ethan Jones - Second Team All-Central Ozark Conference
Junior Kyle Scharbrough - First Team All-Central Ozark Conference, All-District Team (Class 6 District 11)
Forsyth boys
Senior Hunter Creson - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference
Senior Gavin Lux - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference
Senior Buck Sanders - First Team All-Mid-Lakes Conference, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Hollister boys
Junior Josh Barlow - First Team All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Senior Cole Jones - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Sophomore Garrett Snyder - Second Team All-Big 8 East
Reeds Spring boys
Junior Ty Cooper - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 12)
School of the Ozarks boys
Senior Gideon Martin - Honorable Mention All-Mark Twain Conference
Junior Israel Reynolds - First Team All-Mark Twain Conference, All-District Team (Class 1 District 4)
Blue Eye girls
Head coach Ken Elfrink - Class 2 District 11 Coach of the Year
Junior Avery Arnold - SouthWest Central League Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)
Junior Riley Arnold - SouthWest Central League MVP, First Team All-SouthWest Central League, Class 2 District 11 MVP, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)
Junior Makayla Johnson - Honorable Mention All-SouthWest Central League
Junior Kyla Warren - First Team All-SouthWest Central League, All-District Team (Class 2 District 11)
Forsyth girls
Freshman Savannah Koen - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference
Senior Trinti Sullenger - Honorable Mention All-Mid-Lakes Conference
Senior Scarlett Texeira - Second Team All-Mid-Lakes Conference, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Hollister girls
Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey - First Team All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Junior Gabby Franciskovich - All-District Team (Class 4 District 11)
Sophomore Brisa Gere - Second Team All-Big 8 East
Reeds Spring girls
Junior Jade Watson - Honorable Mention All-Big 8 East, All-District Team (Class 4 District 12)
School of the Ozarks girls
Senior Macy Martin - Honorable Mention All-Mark Twain Conference, All-District Team (Class 1 District 4)
